Unimed-BH installs collaborative library in the Central Market of Belo Horizonte | SEGS

Unimed-BH has just installed a collaborative library within the Central Market. The library works in the Living Space of Instituto Unimed-BH, opened in November 2021, as a result of a partnership between Unimed-BH, Instituto Unimed-BH and Mercado Central. To assemble the collection, which initially includes 200 books by renowned authors, such as Cecília Meireles, Virgínia Wolf, as well as books on photography, arts and landscapes from Minas Gerais, the Cooperative carried out a campaign and collected donations from collaborators and cooperating physicians.

According to the Commercial and Institutional Relations director at Unimed-BH, Mercês Fróes, this initiative reinforces the Cooperative’s image as a promoter of quality of life and physical and mental well-being. “Unimed-BH is today one of the biggest supporters of culture in Minas Gerais, promoting several projects and events that impact thousands of people. With the library, we want to encourage the habit of reading among people who visit the Market, in addition to encouraging them to collaborate with the space, donating books and sharing them with family members and colleagues”, she says. The collaborative library is open to the public and has no control over loans or donations. Anyone can pick up the title they’re interested in, read it in space, or take it home. Interested parties can also donate books, just leave them on the shelves installed on site.

The Instituto Unimed-BH living space was all designed to be a relaxing environment within the Central Market, similar to a square. With about 250 m², the area has colorful benches, synthetic grass, a sign and cell phone recharge totems. The Space is installed at the access to the parking lot to the Market, at the entrance to Avenida Augusto de Lima.

About the Unimed-BH Institute

A non-profit association, Instituto Unimed-BH, since 2003, has been developing sociocultural and environmental projects aimed at the formation of citizenship, stimulating the well-being and quality of life of people, fostering the creative economy, valuing public spaces and the environment. . Throughout its history, the Institute has allocated around R$155 million through municipal and federal Cultural Incentive Laws, funds for the Elderly and Children and Adolescents, with the support of more than 5,200 cooperative physicians and collaborators of the Unimed-BH. In the last year, more than 6,500 jobs were created and 4.8 million people were reached through projects in five lines of action: Community, Volunteering, Environment, Adoption of Public Spaces and Culture, which are aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals of the 2030 Agenda. Visit www.institutounimedbh.com.br and learn more.

Service:

Unimed-BH Institute Coexistence Space in the Central Market

Location: Central Market Parking – entrance from Av. Augusto de Lima

Opening hours: the space works according to the Central Market hours