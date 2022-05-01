Video: Woman refuses fast food marriage proposal | world and science

Woman refuses marriage proposal at a fast foodPlayback/Twitter
Published 04/30/2022 20:49
People waiting for a snack at a McDonald’s in South Africa were discredited to see that a woman apparently refused a marriage proposal. Last Wednesday, the 27th, a man proposed to his girlfriend, but, apparently, she refused the proposal and left the man alone in the store.
The man was persistent and was waiting to hear a “yes” while holding a black box apparently with the ring, however, the woman kept shaking her head. Onlookers tried to convince her to say yes, but she walked out of the store and left him there. “She just walked away and kept walking around the mall,” says Sibusisiwe.
Watch the video:
Witnessed such a sad situation today yoh pic.twitter.com/RPFvMS7bga
— Certified Fixer (@Madame_Fossette) April 27, 2022