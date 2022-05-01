War leads European countries to review neutrality

“If they apply for membership, Finland and Sweden will be welcomed into NATO with open arms.” With these words, the secretary general of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), Jens Stoltenberg, reaffirmed this Thursday (28/04) the willingness of the military alliance to admit both as new members.

Finland and Sweden have long been considered neutral. But the war in Ukraine could now push the two northern European countries into the arms of NATO. And they are not the only ones on the continent to question their neutrality in the face of the Russian threat.

Switzerland: a new era in Bern?

Switzerland is considered the prime example of a neutral state. In 1815, at the Congress of Vienna, he pledged to stay out of conflict and not to supply mercenaries to either side. In return, the European powers assured Switzerland that they would not engage in any conflict on its territory. “This is guaranteed internationally and therefore the strongest neutrality there is”says historian Michael Gehler, a professor at the University of Hildesheim in Germany.

Even in the face of the Russian attack on Ukraine, the Bern government has not strayed from this line. For him, the delivery of weapons, for example, is out of the question. Switzerland is also blocking the transfer of its ammunition for German tanks to Ukraine.

However, the war in Ukraine also brought a big change to Bern, Gehler tells DW: “Participation in sanctions against Russia, against its main representatives like Putin and Lavrov, and not just against the oligarchs – this is new. Switzerland has never done this before.”

At least the Swiss liberal party (FDP, for its acronym in German) has even started to demand joint maneuvers between the country’s army and NATO. This has not yet found a majority, but voices calling for a rapprochement between Switzerland and the European Union are increasing. However, it seems unlikely that Switzerland will give up its “Permanent Neutrality”.

Austria: More Weapons Instead of Joining NATO

In 1955, Austria declared its “perpetual neutrality”. It was a prerequisite for the withdrawal of Allied troops, victorious in World War II. “Thus Austria freed itself from occupation by declaring neutrality”says Gehler.

This neutrality has been softened in recent years, for example, through joint military exercises with NATO countries. “However, the Austrian government leaders have so far shown no willingness to abandon neutrality and join the military alliance.”points out the historian.

This would require a two-thirds majority in the Austrian Parliament: “And this does not exist so far, also because the majority of the Austrian population is in favor of maintaining this status.”

Gehler, who is Austrian, emphasizes an advantage that the country’s neutral status can have in the current situation. He recalls that the Austrian Federal Chancellor, Karl Nehammer, was the first European head of state or government to visit the Kremlin after the start of the war. “This shows that a neutral country has more quickly gained direct personal contact with the belligerent Russian president.”

But the Russian attack on Ukraine has also increased security concerns in Vienna. The military, with its approximately 14,000 professional soldiers, is considered weak and poorly equipped. But, according to Gehler, “Austrian Armed Forces must now be increased, structures and capabilities must be improved. There are plans to increase the military budget to 1.2% of Gross Domestic Product and even to 1.5% in the future.”

Ireland: moral support for Kiev

Ireland has been formally neutral since its independence in 1921 and followed this policy during World War II as well. Now, the country’s neutrality is being discussed more intensively. However, in a survey commissioned by the The Times this week, more than 70% of respondents opposed Ireland’s NATO membership.

Since the Russian attack on Ukraine, Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin has repeatedly made it clear that his country is militarily neutral but morally and politically on Kiev’s side.

Like Austria, Ireland is not a member of NATO, but part of the European Union (EU). And EU members have pledged to provide “all assistance and support within its reach” in the event of an “armed attack on the bloc’s territory”.

“However, this assistance provision contained in the EU Lisbon Treaty is voluntary with regard to military assistance”says Gehler: “This does not mean that neutral nations like Ireland or Austria abstain completely. They can provide this assistance in the humanitarian or civilian sphere.”

Sweden: weapons and membership intentions

Sweden has never enshrined its neutrality in its Constitution. “However, Sweden has not fought or participated in any war since the beginning of the 19th century. And from that, a tradition of neutrality developed”explains Gehler.

But the country has recently been moving further and further away from that. After the end of the Cold War and with his accession to the EU, he now calls himself “non-aligned country”and increasingly approached NATO through joint maneuvers and military operations.

“We have worked with Finland and Sweden for many years”said the secretary general of the military alliance, Jens Stoltenberg, on Thursday, as he reiterated the willingness of the alliance to welcome Sweden and Finland.

Stockholm had already taken a clear stand on the war in Ukraine. The Swedish government is supplying weapons to Kiev, including AT4 anti-tank weapons.

It is now awaited to see if indeed Sweden, together with Finland, will announce its candidacy to NATO. This could happen as early as mid-May, for example, during the visit of Finnish President Sauli Niinistö to Stockholm. However, neither the Finnish nor the Swedish government has so far presented an official timetable.

Finland: 1,300 km of border with Russia

Finland goes “definitely” join NATO, Finland’s former prime minister Alexander Stubb told DWat the end of March. “It’s not a question of if, but when.” He said he expected a membership application from Finland “within a few months”.

As in Sweden, support for Finland’s accession to NATO is gaining more and more supporters, according to research. It is a direct consequence of the belligerent aggression of its great neighbor Russia, with which Finland shares a 1,300 kilometer border.

Finland declared its independence from the Russian Empire in 1917. “The Finns were able to maintain this independence with an always benevolent relationship with Moscow”says historian Gehler: “Even the Soviet Union did not question Finnish territorial integrity during the Cold War.”

“Russia is not the neighbor we thought it was”, says now the Finnish prime minister, Sanna Marin, who defends the country’s accession to NATO. Finland has clearly taken the Ukrainian side in the conflict and supports Kiev with arms supplies.

Cyprus and Malta: declining Russian influence

Cyprus’ history is full of twists. The northern part of the island in the Mediterranean has been under the control of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus since 1974, but it is only recognized by Turkey, a NATO country. Cyprus has been a member of the EU since 2004 − joining as a divided island. This complicated status prevents the country from joining NATO.

Regarding the war in Ukraine, Cyprus was initially more reluctant than other EU states to condemn Russian aggression. The reason for this is that many thousands of Russians live on Cyprus and many Russian oligarchs have invested billions of euros in the island. But now Nicosia has taken a heavy toll on Russians on EU sanctions lists. And it is also revoking the citizenship of some Russian oligarchs who by 2020 were able to buy a so-called “golden passport” of Cyprus − and therefore EU citizenship.

Since the beginning of the Russian attack, Cyprus has provided humanitarian aid to Ukraine, but not with military equipment. The same applies to Malta, another neutral EU member. The island of 500,000 inhabitants is now also increasingly debating a move away from neutrality and has stopped selling “golden passports” to the Russians.

Moldova and the breakaway region Transnistria

In 1994, three years after gaining independence from the Soviet Union, the Republic of Moldova wrote a neutral status into its Constitution. With this, the country hoped to get rid of Russian troops. But they remain stationed in the breakaway part of the country, Transnistria, which is under the control of pro-Russian separatists.

After explosions in Transnistria this week, there is now fear that Russian President Vladimir Putin is looking for a pretext to attack Moldova. The small country borders Ukraine to the east and has hosted many war refugees.

To the west, Moldova borders NATO member Romania. The government of President Maia Sandu is oriented towards the West. On 3 March 2022, the Republic of Moldova submitted an application for EU membership. However, NATO membership seems out of the question, given Russian troops in the breakaway region of Transnistria.

Bosnia and Herzegovina: fear of Russian interference

In the face of Russian aggression, the Secretary General of NATO promised, in early April, support for countries that feel threatened by Russia. Stoltenberg specifically mentioned Bosnia and Herzegovina. Even 30 years after Serbia’s attack on Bosnia, the situation in the country is not stable, and there is fear of Russian interference.

Bosnia and Herzegovina is a NATO partner and aspires to long-term membership. However, the so-called Republic of Serbia (Republic Srpska), an autonomous region of the country oriented towards Serbia and Russia, rejects this. Milorad Dodik of the Bosnian Serb SNSD party said after the start of the war in Ukraine: “Long live Serbia, long live Russia, long live the Serbian Republic in Bosnia.”

Many Bosnians now hope that their country will join the EU soon.

Serbia: on the tightrope between Moscow and Brussels

Serbia is officially considered neutral, but carries out joint maneuvers with Russia. In June 2021, for example, around 100 Serbian soldiers took part in the Slavic Brotherhood maneuver near Russia’s Black Sea coast, where an air operation was trained.

“For President Aleksandar Vuèiæ, joining NATO is obviously out of the question”, says historian Gehler. In the country, memories of the NATO bombing in 1999 and the subsequent independence of Kosovo are still present.

“On the other hand, they strive to be admitted to the European Union. So it’s a balancing act that Vuèiæ is trying to accomplish. But I don’t think he will change his pro-Russian stance much in the near future.”

In the long run, however, Belgrade will likely have to decide whether to orient itself towards Brussels or Moscow.

