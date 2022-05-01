WB Games could be sold, and giants show interest

Acquisitions of large game companies have become a “fashion” in recent years. Microsoft and Sony, in particular, have been spending good money on buying new developers – like Activision and Bungie, respectively. Well, who can now be in the sights of the giants (and other strong names in the market) is WB Games.

According to journalist Imran Khan, editor of the Game Informer website, there are “very strong backstage talks” about Warner being willing to negotiate its video game division. In a post on twitterhe said he didn’t have enough to nail anything, but revealed that EA, Take-Two, Microsoft, Sony, Tencent, Netease and PUBG Corp would be monitoring the situation.

Couldn’t get enough confirmation to actually write a post about it, but hearing a decent bit of chatter this week about WB Discovery shopping their game development studios around. — Imran Khan (@imranzomg) April 29, 2022

The reporter’s information is that the company wants to negotiate not only the studios, but also the licenses of their IPs – which is something super significant, since among them would be the rights to make games, for example, of Batman, Harry Potter , Injustice and the Middle Earth series. It is worth remembering that one of the most anticipated games of 2022 is from the company, Hogwarts Legacy.

It is worth remembering that, in 2021, Warner Media (Warner Bros, CNN and HBO) merged with Discovery (yes, that channel), now becoming WB Discovery. At the time, there were rumors about the fate of WB Games, however, the studios (NetherRealm, Monolith Productions, TT Games, Rocksteady, among others) did not undergo any changes,

