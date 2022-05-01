what to eat and what to leave out of the diet

Do you suffer from burning and regurgitation of food frequently? Know that these are classic signs that can reveal that you suffer from gastroesophageal reflux. Find out today which foods improve reflux and which ones make it worse.

See too: Do you know the anabolic diet? Learn to build muscle mass

But what exactly is reflux?

Quite simply, reflux is characterized by the contents of the stomach returning to the esophagus. It can occur in cases where the food has become too heavy and fatty or when the stomach is too full.

However, there is no single cause that can fully justify reflux. What is known is that when it appears, it means that something in the body is not working as it should.

After all, if stomach contents return to the esophagus, the esophageal sphincter has not done its job properly. It is the structure responsible for keeping stomach fluid trapped inside the organ. When it doesn’t close completely, reflux occurs and can even reach the vocal cords.

The problem is that the stomach contents are usually quite acidic and can burn the tissues that are at the height of the esophagus.

Learn how to prevent reflux with food

Find out which foods help control gastroesophageal reflux:

Banana;

Watermelon;

Pear;

Papaya;

Litter;

Poop.

Foods that get in the way:

It is known that having a balanced diet and exercising are the best ways to keep the body functioning properly. However, if you have reflux, it is recommended to avoid the following foods:

Foods high in fat, such as fast food and fried foods;

Coffee;

Onion;

Citrus fruits, such as lemon and acerola;

Mint;

Soft drink; and

Tomato and tomato sauce.

Remember that this information is just some tips based on expert opinion. However, each case is unique and deserves dedicated attention. Only then will you be able to have an ideal follow-up for your health problem. Always look for a qualified specialist in the subject.