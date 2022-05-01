Woman goes viral when revealing how she found out about her husband’s affair with her nanny through a Disney photo; watch

Boy, not even João Kléber would have a reaction to deal with this “Faithfulness Test”, or rather, infidelity! A tiktoker identified as Natalie went viral this week, after sharing on the social network how she identified that her then-husband’s betrayal with her children’s nanny was “right in her face”, but she hadn’t noticed.

When reviewing old photos, she came across a record of the family’s ride at the amusement park, along with the woman who was responsible for taking care of their children. “We went to Disneyland in Orlando and took the nanny with us to help with the kids… not the husband. I was looking through the old photos and I found more than one where they were a little too close together.”said in the caption of the post.

Natalie then showed one of the photographs taken during the descent on the roller coaster. The woman preserved the identity of the two involved, but it was possible to see that, while she was sitting in the front with her daughter, her husband and nanny were snuggled together in the back seat. At first, it is possible to “give it a whirl” in the situation, claiming that it was just a spontaneous reaction to the adrenaline of the toy.

But tiktoker handed over that the father of her children later left her to be with the nanny, who later also had a son by the man. “He used to tell me I had nothing to worry about. Just highlighting this gaslighting that happens in relationships“, Melanie said, referring to the form of abuse in which the person distorts information to the point of making the victim doubt themselves and their own mind. “I want to know how old my kids will be when they put two and two together and realize that the father having a baby with the nanny was beyond appropriate”added the woman in another post.

The “exposed”, of course, went viral with force, gathering more than 1.4 million views, 85 thousand likes and many comments talking about the situation. “The first red flag is that they sat on the ride together!”rated a follower. “Knowing full well there would be a picture of her [feita no brinquedo]…this is so low”criticized another profile. “As a former nanny and now a mother, it infuriates me for you. It’s not hard NOT to do that!” a woman rebelled. “Exactly! I was also a nanny. My rule was never to be alone in the same room as her husband. It’s inappropriate”added another netizen.