Zelensky says he came close to being captured at the start of the Ukraine invasion

posted on 04/29/2022 12:44



(credit: Genya Savilov/AFP)

Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelensky was almost captured by Russian troops in the early hours of the invasion of Ukraine, according to his own account to the American magazine. Team. In a report published by the magazine on Thursday, 28th, Zelensky claims that Russian soldiers parachuted into Kiev at dawn on the 24th to capture or assassinate him, at a time when the presidential complex was not prepared to defend him. it.

Ukrainian military reveals to the Team that barricades were hastily and improvisedly erected to seal the complex’s doors and prevent an invasion when the Russian attacks began. The magazine describes these barricades as piles “more like scrap metal” than a fortification.

Zelensky recalls the memories of this day and describes them as “fragmented”, in a disjointed set of images and sounds. One of the most striking is the moment when he and his wife, Olena Zelenska, woke up their children to tell them that the bombings had started and they needed to flee. The daughter is 17 and the son is 9, both old enough to understand they were in danger. “It was loud. There were explosions there,” the president told Team.

The feeling of the Ukrainian military at that moment was that reality had changed drastically. “Before that night, we had only seen these things in the movies,” Andri Yermak, the presidential chief of staff, told the magazine. Another Zelensky aide, Oleksi Arestovich, described the situation as “absolute madness”.

During the first day of the invasion, Zelensky remained in the presidential complex and received allies and members of his government, who went there to demonstrate that they were by his side even with the place being threatened. As night fell, everyone there heard gunfire around the compound. Guards distributed bulletproof vests and rifles to Zelensky and aides. Only a few of them knew how to use weapons.

According to Arestovich, Russian troops tried to storm the complex twice that day. Zelensky and his wife were still there and were close to being captured or killed.

As the conflict continued, the United States even offered Zelensky a way out of Ukraine to exile to a safe place. However, the president denied the offer and told the US government that he needed “ammunition, not a ride.” The phrase made headlines around the world as an example of the Ukrainian president’s courage, but it hid the very high risk of death that existed at that moment.

THE Team claims that Zelensky’s own guards recommended that he leave the presidential compound. The buildings of the complex are surrounded by a densely populated neighborhood in Kiev, where apartments and houses could serve as hiding places and strategic points for enemy snipers. “Some houses are close enough to throw a grenade (in the complex) out the window,” says the magazine.

“The place was open. We didn’t even have concrete blocks to close the street,” Arestovich described in the report.

It was recommended that the president go to a safe bunker equipped to withstand a long siege by Russian troops, but Zelensky refused to go. Instead, he put himself at even greater risk on the second night of the invasion, when he took to the streets of Kiev to shoot a video to ensure he remained in Ukraine.

As he told the magazine, it was at this moment that he realized the role he would assume in the war. “You understand that they (the people) are watching,” he said. “You are a symbol. You need to act the way the head of state should act”, he concluded.