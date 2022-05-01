Zelensky says peace talks with Russia are close to collapse

Ukrainian president blames atrocities on Vladimir Putin’s forces, while Moscow says the West is doing everything to prevent a negotiated exit from the conflict.

247 – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was pessimistic about the possibility of continuing peace talks with Russia. On Friday, the 29th, the leader said that there is a great risk that diplomatic consultations will be terminated.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres said during a visit to Kiev on Thursday that intense discussions were underway to evacuate civilians from the Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol, where, according to Moscow, the neo-Nazi Azov battalion makes human shields. with civilians. Ukraine has turned down Russian proposals to put in place a humanitarian corridor at the industrial plant.

Zelensky blamed Russian atrocities for the failure of a Ukrainian plan to evacuate civilians from Azovstal. “The (Ukrainian) people want to kill them (Russians). When there is this kind of attitude, it is difficult to talk about things,” he told Polish journalists, according to Interfax.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused NATO countries of blocking attempts to negotiate.

“We are witnessing the manifestation of classic double standards and hypocrisy of the Western establishment at the moment. By publicly expressing support for the Kiev regime, NATO countries are doing everything to prevent the completion of the operation through political agreements,” the Russian minister told Xinhua agency.

In a sign that Washington is preparing for a long conflict in Ukraine, President Joe Biden has asked Congress for an additional $33 billion in military, economic and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine.

