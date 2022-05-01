Zelensky “will hold out until the end”. Zelenska accuses Russia of ‘genocide’

THElena Zelenska, First Lady of Ukraine, assures that the war with Russia has not changed her husband, Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky. Instead, she showed the world her determination and the fact that she was a man you could count on.

In an interview with the Polish newspaper Rzeczpospolita, Zelenska revealed that she has not seen her husband since February 24, which marked the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. That day, when she woke up, the First Lady recalled that Zelensky was already awake and dressed, saying only: “It has started”.

“Since February 24, I have seen my husband just like you – on television and in videos of his speeches,” she confessed, quoted by the Associated Press.

“The war hasn’t changed him,” he added, assuring that Zelensky “has always been a man you can count on.”

“A man who will never fail. That will last until the end. Now everyone has seen what, before, might not have been clear to everyone,” he reiterated.

Zelenska also added that the couple’s two children were with her, but did not reveal where they are refugees, in what was an interview conducted remotely.

Like Zelensky, the Ukrainian first lady accused Russia of carrying out genocide in Ukraine, expressing her compassion for the more than 11 million Ukrainians displaced by the war.

“I would like to hug them all. It is easy to imagine the difficult path they took, escaping from basements and shelters in Mariupol, the bombings in Kharkiv, the occupied region of Kyiv, and even Lviv or Odessa, which were also targeted by Russian missiles”, he added.

Asked if she had a message for the mothers, wives and sisters of Russian soldiers, the first lady shot that “nothing affects them” and therefore “no”.

“During these two months, while their children are being killed in Ukraine as criminals and invaders, they have had time to define their position. As there is no statement – ​​if the coffins don’t convince them that something is wrong here – I have nothing to say to them,” she concluded.

Zelenska also thanked Poland for its efforts to help Ukraine and its people, a message also echoed by Zelensky on Friday to Polish media.

Poland has received the largest number of Ukrainian refugees – mostly women and children – with around three million crossing the border since the start of the conflict, and 1.6 million asking for national identification numbers.

Launched on February 24, the Russian military offensive in Ukraine has already killed about 3,000 civilians, according to the United Nations, which warns that the real number is likely to be much higher. In addition, the war has caused more than 12 million people to flee, of which more than 5.4 million have left the country, according to the latest UN figures.

The Russian invasion was condemned by the international community in general, which responded by sending weapons to Ukraine and reinforcing economic and political sanctions on Moscow.

