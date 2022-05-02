2nd phase of the Influenza Immunization Campaign will start this Monday in Aracaju with new priority groups | Sergipe

This Monday (2), the 2nd phase of the Influenza Immunization Campaign will begin in Aracaju. According to the Municipal Health Department (SMS), the phase should last until June 3 and will include 12 new priority groups.

In this new phase, children from 6 months to under 5 years of age (4 years, 11 months and 29 days) can be vaccinated; pregnant and postpartum women; Indian people; teachers; people with comorbidities; people with permanent disabilities; security and rescue forces and Armed Forces; truck drivers and workers in urban and long-distance collective road transport for passengers; port workers; prison system staff; adolescents from 12 years of age and young people up to 21 years of age under socio-educational measures; population deprived of liberty.

Vaccination for children

For children who have already taken at least one dose in previous years, the vaccination schedule this year will be complete with just one more application. However, if it is the first time, parents should schedule a second dose 30 days after the first, to consider the complete vaccination schedule.

The priority group of comorbidities contemplated for the second stage of vaccination, according to the determination of the Ministry of Health, are only people with the following conditions: chronic respiratory disease; chronic heart disease; chronic kidney disease; chronic liver disease; chronic neurological disease; diabetes; obesity; immunosuppression; transplanted and trisomies.

The documents required to be eligible for the vaccine are a vaccination card, photo document and proof of residence. In the case of professionals, a professional proof will be required, such as a paycheck, and for people with comorbidities, a medical report, with ICD of any of the listed comorbidities, with the exception of users registered in a UBS, who do not need to carry proof.

During the week, SMS provides 45 vaccine rooms in all Basic Health Units, to immunize the target audience against Influenza in this second stage.

The Aracaju Parque, Riomar and Jardins malls are also vaccination points, in addition to the drive mounted at Parque da Sementeira and Carro da Vacina.