4 Foods That Can Calm You Down When You’re Anxiety – Metro World News Brasil

Have you ever been through an anxiety crisis or even suffer from it, but don’t know how to proceed? At this point, some exercises can help you, such as breathing control or focusing on a specific point and paying close attention to this place. However, sometimes these techniques are not effective, so other outlets are needed and in this case, some foods can help.

“We understand that there is a connection between the brain and the gut, and over the last two decades, evidence has emerged that what we eat influences our mood and how we feel,” psychiatrist and nutritionist Uma Naidoo told Shape magazine. .

Nowadays, the influence of food on psychological conditions is already studied. So, check out 5 foods that can calm you down at the time of anxiety according to the Meganotícias website (in Spanish).

Bitter chocolate

Many people choose to eat sweets or processed foods at the time of anxiety. In this case, the most suitable is dark chocolate, as it contains flavonoids that improve brain function and blood supply to the brain, with the organ producing more efficient responses in a stressful situation.

Blackberry

Blackberry is a great option because it has many substances that fight crises, anthocyanins, a flavonoid that reduces damage caused by oxidative stress.

vegetables

The high fiber levels in vegetables can control blood sugar levels and help with satiety. According with the doctor. Naidoo, having spikes and dips in your blood glucose can cause changes in your energy, thus worsening your anxiety.

Vegetables

The groups of vegetables have several vitamins, minerals and nutrients, these being fundamental substances, as they promote the production of neurotransmitters. People who are deficient in these items are more likely to suffer from depression and anxiety.

