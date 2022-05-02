4-year-old boy ‘steals’ mother’s car for a walk – International

(photo: Police Utrecht North)

A 4-year-old boy took his mother’s car for a drive in Holland and crashed into two other parked cars.

The incident took place on Saturday (30/4) in the city of Utrecht, in the center of the country. Authorities said the boy left the scene of the accident in his pajamas and barefoot. No one was hurt.

The police were called after residents saw the boy walking alone in the street in the cold.

Good-naturedly, the police said on Instagram that they had discovered a “new Max Verstappen”, in reference to the current Formula 1 world champion, who is Dutch.

According to authorities, the child woke up on Saturday and took his mother’s car keys “for a ride.”

Shortly after the police received the call informing them of the boy alone on the street, authorities were informed of an abandoned vehicle nearby, which appeared to have hit two parked cars.

The car was registered to the boy’s mother. When the cops called her, they put the boy on the line. According to the police, during the phone call, he imitated the direction and made gestures to turn the steering wheel.

“That’s when we realized the kid was probably the driver,” reads the Instagram post.

The four-year-old boy was given hot chocolate at the police station and a teddy bear, before being picked up by his mother.

Together they all went to the crash site, where the boy was asked if he could show him how the car worked.

The child opened the car with the key, put it in the ignition and moved the foot to the clutch and accelerator pedals, police said.

Police officers asked parents to hide their car keys in the future.

“Fortunately, this mini-driver’s adventure came to an end without much fuss,” added the police.

