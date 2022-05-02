5 symptoms that seem common but you need to be aware of

Some health symptoms are very common in everyday life, and that’s why we sometimes leave these symptoms aside and don’t pay special attention to them. However, this can be quite dangerous, as many of these symptoms can indicate a serious health condition.

Below we will present you with some symptoms that are very common, but that you need to pay attention to if you are experiencing any of them.

1- Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath

Shortness of breath, or dyspnea, can have many causes, from weight gain to serious problems like heart attack, stroke, blood clots, asthma, and lung infections.

Anyone can occasionally experience dyspnea. But if it is severe, sudden, and significantly limits your activities, you should be evaluated immediately to rule out more serious causes.

2- Pain or pressure in the chest or upper abdomen

Musculoskeletal problems, lung infections, or acid reflux may be responsible for these symptoms. a proper history and physical exam can help determine the cause.

As these are also classic heart attack symptoms, seek help immediately if the pain comes on suddenly, is not relieved by rest, and is accompanied by other symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, dizziness, shortness of breath, or sweating.

3- Fainting, sudden dizziness, weakness

Continuing episodes of dizziness and fainting can have a variety of causes, such as infections, allergies, or heart or neurological conditions. Such symptoms warrant a visit to your doctor.

Sudden weakness of any limb or facial muscle should be checked as soon as possible as it is a possible symptom of stroke.

4- “The worst headache of my life”

Another scary symptom that could mean you’re having a stroke: a sudden, intense headache. If it’s the worst pain you’ve ever felt, call 911 right away.

A severe headache accompanied by stiff neck and high fever can indicate meningitis, a viral or bacterial infection of the membranes that cover the brain and spinal cord.

Although viral meningitis is rarely serious, early diagnosis and treatment of bacterial meningitis is essential to prevent permanent neurological damage.

5- Confusion or changes in mental state

It can be difficult to notice these symptoms in yourself, but you can see them in others. Check to see if the person experiencing these symptoms is taking medication, may have taken too much or not taken it correctly. If the onset of these symptoms is sudden and unusual, don’t hesitate to seek help.