Adenomyosis: understand more about the disease and how nutrition can help – 01/05/2022

A disease that unfortunately is underdiagnosed, but which affects a good portion of women between 40 and 50 years of age. Adenomyosis is constantly confused with endometriosis, when there is no clinical imaging finding or when adequate investigation is not carried out by both the professional and the patient. The disease can be kept stable through the continuous – and dangerous – use of drugs for pain, swelling and anti-inflammatory action.

Adenomyosis, in general terms, is a disease where there is proliferation and invasion of endometrial tissue into the uterus, the myometrium. It is a tissue that should not be in that region and, due to this invasion, there is an inflammatory response of the organism, which will generate, consequently, numerous discomforts in the woman’s life, and can reach the point of a surgery to remove the uterus, a hysterectomy.

Symptoms in women tend to be very similar to those of endometriosis, but they are different diseases. In endometriosis, tissue grows on the outside of the uterus.

The symptoms of adenomyosis are:

Menstrual cramps: which can increase over months and years;

Abnormal uterine bleeding: intermittent bleeding and great discomfort for the woman during the period of bleeding;

Pain during intercourse and severe pelvic pain ;

Bladder and bowel compression: in these cases, usually when the thickening is greater and there is an increase in the uterine volume, the woman tends to have constipation, a lot of intestinal discomfort and changes in the intestinal transit, bringing a confusion of early diagnosis, since first there is a tendency to address the problem. intestinal health as the primary cause of the problem, leaving uterine health as secondary, not the other way around.

As about 30 to 50% of women with adenomyosis are asymptomatic, the first clinical finding comes through complaints of constipation, increased abdominal volume and increased swelling in the region below the navel in the premenstrual periods, but with time and As the years go by, they intensify.

Trapped intestine, abdominal and gastrointestinal discomfort, local pain in the abdomen and lower back are the main complaints of women when they leave their plans and routines aside during the pre and intra menstrual period. These complaints are justified, since for many people, lack of spirit, marked loss of blood (and consequently iron) and indisposition are very difficult to overcome with motivation or discipline alone. Not exercising during this period and looking for specific foods tend to be other factors that contribute to weight gain, inflammation and swelling in the lower part of the body.

Some important topics of food and supplementation are being increasingly disseminated, so that the quality of life of women who suffer from the disease increases, as well as becoming auxiliaries in treatments in which there is no provision for surgery. Within clinical treatments, then, are some important nutrients that can be supplemented, and habits that will improve adherence to treatment.

Standardized curcumin supplementation: Unlike the culinary or dietary use of turmeric powder, standardized supplementation of curcumin extract (generally found in 90 to 95% of curcuminoids) is more effective, more bioavailable and has a high anti-inflammatory action, in addition to decreasing proliferation. of tumor cells.

Quercetin: Very concentrated in some foods, quercetin has anticancer properties, as well as anti-inflammatory properties, but the main reason for its use is the decrease in the expression of estradiol receptors. When there is a decrease in these receptors, there is an impediment to the proliferation of both endometriosis and adenomyosis. Quercetin is found in wine, onions, broccoli and some teas.

Polyphenol EGC3G (epigallocatechin 3 gallate): found mainly in white tea and black tea, it is capable of inhibiting growth factors, in addition to anti-inflammatory action, acting to reduce local pain. In different treatments, the use of infusions (teas) or herbal medicines, in standardized concentrations, may be prescribed.

Resveratrol: high power antioxidant against cell proliferation, therefore, it has been widely studied in its anticancer action. Along with resveratrol we can include other antioxidants, which are added during a woman’s diet, such as vitamin C, vitamin E and pycnogenol. They are used concomitantly with treatment to reduce uterine contractility, decreasing colic pain and infiltration into the myometrium.

Habits: decrease in salt, sugars, tendency towards a low-carbohydrate diet, greater hydration, regular physical exercise, keeping legs elevated or improving blood and lymphatic circulation of the lower limbs to reduce swelling and better circulation of body fluids, reduction of alcohol consumption, smoking cessation (note that it is not a reduction, it is an absolute stop), use of teas in the daily routine, omega 3 supplementation for lipid profile and reduction of inflammation.

If you have any of these symptoms that I mentioned, note the importance of carrying out a more punctual investigation with your gynecologist, with multiprofessional help, since the clinical picture in the nutritionist’s office can lead to suspicion. The disease is usually proven safely by ultrasound and MRI. Talk to the doctor or professional accompanying you.