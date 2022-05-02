After Sweden, Denmark accuses Russia of violating airspace

The Danish government has accused Russia of violating its airspace with a reconnaissance fighter and has summoned the Russian ambassador for clarification, Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod said on Sunday.







Denmark accused Russia of invading its airspace Photo: EPA / Ansa – Brazil

“Another Russian violation of Danish airspace. This is completely unacceptable and extremely worrying in the current situation,” he wrote on his Twitter account, informing that the Russian diplomat will be heard on Monday (2).

According to the Danish government, the incident took place on the night of April 29 and the Russian fighter flew over the area east of Bornholm before entering Swedish airspace, in an act that was also condemned by Stockholm on Saturday (30).

In an interview with the SVT broadcaster, Swedish Defense Minister Peter Hultqvist used the same tone as Denmark and said the action “given the current security situation is very inappropriate”.

Despite always having more neutral positions in conflicts, the two nations quickly spoke out against the Russian invasion of Ukraine, on February 24, and adhered to the sanctions applied by Western countries against Moscow.

The Swedes even began to move to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) in order to be able to count on the alliance’s defense in the event of an attack ordered by Vladimir Putin. .