All PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Switch game releases as of May 2022

List predicts the arrival of only 16 titles and none of them are probably among the most anticipated by players

The month of May will be modest in terms of game releases for PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch. In total, only 16 new titles are planned – and none of them are likely to be on the year’s most anticipated list.

Among the games that we are curious to see the result, the highlights are Trek to Yomian all black and white 2.5D action game that bets on a beautiful art direction, and Evil Dead: The Game, based on one of the most cult horror franchises in cinema. Both will be available in the first fortnight.

Finally, we still have Sniper Elite 5Rebellion’s award-winning series that now takes players into combat in 1944 France during World War II.

Check out the full list of PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch game releases for May 2022.

Game releases – May 2022

05/05 – Trek to Yomi (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X)

(PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X) 05/10 – Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, Switch)

(PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, Switch) 05/10 – Salt and Sacrifice (PC, PS4, PS5)

(PC, PS4, PS5) 05/10 – We Were Here Forever (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X)

(PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X) 05/11 – Brigandine: The Legend of Runersia (PRAÇA)

(PRAÇA) 05/12 – The Centennial Case: A Shijima Story (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch)

(PC, PS4, PS5, Switch) 05/13 – Evil Dead: The Game (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, Switch)

(PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, Switch) 05/19 – deadcraft (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, Switch)

(PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, Switch) 05/19 – Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X)

(PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X) 05/24 – Hardspace: Shipbreaker (PRAÇA)

(PRAÇA) 05/24 – Touken Ranbu Warriors (Switch)

(Switch) 05/25 – Yurukill: The Calumniation Game (PS4, PS5, Switch)

(PS4, PS5, Switch) 05/26 – Sniper Elite 5 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X)

(PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X) 05/26 – The Legend of Nayuta: Boundless Trails (Switch)

(Switch) 05/27 – Kao the Kangaroo (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, Switch)

(PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, Switch) 05/27 – Pac-Man Museum+ (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

So, which of these titles are on your list to play in May?

