BH: councilors want the mayor to review the Health Secretary’s nomination

Alongside Mayor Fuad Noman, Cludia Navarro has already highlighted that she worked for 30 years in the SUS-BH network, as a doctor in Primary and Secondary Care (photo: Edsio Ferreira/EM/DA Press) The councilors of BH sent, on Thursday (29/4), a letter to the mayor of Belo Horizonte, Fuad Noman (PSD), asking him to reconsider the appointment of the Secretary of Health, Cludia Navarro Carvalho Duarte Lemos. The doctor’s indication has generated tension and questions.

In the document, councilors Bella Gonalves (PSOL), Iza Lourena (PSOL), Duda Salabert (PDT), Maca Evaristo (PT) and councilor Pedro Patrus (PT) are in favor of the Single Health System (SUS), of public health policies in Belo Horizonte and asked Fuad Noman to reconsider the nomination of the secretary of health for the position as a representative of the Regional Council of Medicine of Minas Gerais (CRM-MG).

Bella Gonalves explains that another letter was necessary not only because of the position the secretary has held at CRM “in the last few decades”, but there are questions and concerns about how she has performed since she was appointed to the position. “The CRM is a class entity that has been guided by a privatist logic of health, the secretariat made controversial defenses of chloroquine and other dubious methods during the pandemic, in addition to having sued the City of Belo Horizonte for the anti-asylum action of this municipality in Cersam’s (Mental Health Reference Center – CERSAM)”.

Therefore, emphasizes Bella Gonalves, “we understand that an actor who was an antagonist of the SUS and antagonist of the mental health network in Belo Horizonte, coming to occupy a secretariat space, can symbolize and lead to a dismantling of the SUS, a dismantling of the health of the capital “, he said.

Also according to her, the councilors were sought out by “a hundred” of social movements and decided to take a stand before the mayor. “We know that we do not have the power to decide the secretaries. Obviously, it is a prerogative of the mayor, but we can, yes, take a political position and we will supervise the secretary’s performance so that, in fact, there is no setback in the defense of SUS.”

For Bella Gonalves, ‘the departure of former secretary JacKson Machado and the entry of Cludia Navarro is a contradiction’ (photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press )

Duda Salabert warns that a concern dismantles public policies that guarantee spaces for humanized care (photo: Leandro Couri/EM/DA Press) For Bella Gonalves, “the departure of former secretary JacKson Machado and the entry of Cludia Navarro is a contradiction, because Belo Horizonte became known as the city that best faced the COVID-19 pandemic, with an exemplary performance in defense of science and life. , in addition to counting on the efforts of all the professionals and the COVID-19 Committee. And one of Cludia Navarro’s first actions was the abolition of the COVID-19 Committee and the reduction in the sending of daily bulletins to monitor the evolution or not of the pandemic in the city, already showing where it came from and its position.

Duda Salabert asks for more dialogue and a channel of communication. “Along with other vacationers, I received a request from health organizations, showing legitimate concern with the positions of the new secretary of health. We are asking that the secretary’s appointment be reconsidered and that broader and more democratic channels of dialogue be opened with organizations and collectives with action for the progress and improvement of municipal health.” Among the various signs of discomfort with the appointment, Duda Salabert highlights a specific alert. “We are mainly motivated by the risk of privatization of municipal health sectors and the dismantling of public policies that guarantee spaces for humanized care. We also reinforce the need for health to be aligned with the SUS principles of universality, integrality and equity.”

Councilman Pedro Patrus (PT) also gave an opinion on the appointment of Cludia Navarro. “Our concern is the connection of the new secretary with the Regional Council of Medicine. We know and it is clear that the CRM during the pandemic has always had denialist positions in all corners of our state. We are very concerned about defending the clear Health System of Belo Horizonte. “

Pedro Patrus draws attention to the secretary’s decisions. “As soon as she was appointed, the committee of infectious diseases, which did so well in the fight against COVID-19, was dissolved and, now, the masks have already been removed. So, we are really worried about the new secretary having and continuing its relationship with the Regional Council of Medicine and bring all the ideology of the entity into SUS-BH. This is the big question. We have asked and tried to talk and dialogue with the Executive Power about this great danger.”

In an interview with Estado de Minas on March 30, Cludia Navarro Carvalho Duarte Lemos, officially informed her departure from the position of counselor of the Regional Council of Medicine of Minas Gerais (CRM-MG), for “not being compatible” with the newest position . In addition to being a counselor, she chaired the entity between 2018 and 2020. Graduated in medicine from UFMG, she did a medical residency in gynecology and obstetrics at Hospital das Clnicas. She worked for 30 years in the SUS-BH network, as a doctor in Primary and Secondary Care. Master and Doctor in the field of human reproduction.

We asked Mayor Fuad Noman for a position via the press office, but so far we have not received a response.

The letter, in full

Belo Horizonte, April 29, 2022

Excellency Mr. Fuad Norman

Mayor of Belo Horizonte,

On 03/28/22, you were given a letter signed by more than 40 entities, social control, collectives, movements, organizations and mandates of parliamentarians contrary to the appointment of a representative of the Regional Council of Medicine of Minas Gerais (CRM-MG) to assume the Municipal Health Department of Belo Horizonte. According to social control and social movements, collectives, organizations and entities, the appointment of a representative of the Regional Council of Medicine (CRM) to manage the Municipal Health Department points to the devastation of municipal public health and SUS guidelines. in the city.

We witnessed demonstrations through the press, articles about the Federal Council of Medicine (CFM) and most Regional Councils, including Minas Gerais (CRMMG), in the COVID-19 pandemic. These medical entities, which, at such a critical moment for the country’s Public Health, were expected to fulfill their institutional role of ensuring ethics and good medical practices, did not hesitate to maintain complicity with the government’s denialism and genocidal policy. Federal. During the entire pandemic, CFM and its affiliates chose to maintain unrestricted political support for the federal government, turning a blind eye to the indiscriminate use and propaganda carried out by doctors of medicines and treatments without any proof of effectiveness and which, on the contrary, brought serious damage to the health of the population. With this position, the CFM and the CRMs contributed to the tragic number of deaths and sequelae of COVID-19, as it was widely demonstrated that a large part of the deaths and illnesses could have been avoided if the health policy adopted in Brazil had been different. . The complicity of CFM and CRMs with the federal government was worth their indictment by the CPI of COVID in the Federal Senate and Justice

Despite all the contrary manifestations coming from civil society in relation to the appointment of Ms. Cludia Navarro as Secretary of Health, we know that it is not up to us, as congressmen from the Municipal Chamber of Belo Horizonte, to grant or reject your decision regarding the composition of the government team. However, we would like to express that, in view of the public positions of the new manager of the Health Department, previous and now, as secretary, we disagree with the appointment. We are and will be attentive to compliance with municipal health policies that guarantee the right to health in accordance with SUS guidelines and the Federal Constitution of 1988.

The Single Health System (SUS), over its 32 years of existence, was the scene of several advances in the perspective of universalization and quality of care offered to the population. The principle of universality that guides the SUS enables humanized work, based on science and on the commitment to public health, respecting human dignity regardless of the patient’s origin and social, economic and political condition.

The Psychiatric Reform Law, enacted in 2011, is also a landmark for movements that defend public and quality health in our country. There are still so many other achievements that have contributed to the consolidation of new standards of health care for the population according to the needs of patients: the new model of obstetric care that gave rise to policies for the humanization of childbirth and sexual and reproductive system, the Family Health Strategy and the National STD/AIDS Program.

In view of this, we expect full compliance with the measures already established by the State policy regarding health and the consolidation in the SUS in the city, with the guarantee of full care for all users, whether in treatments, consultations, follow-ups, diagnoses, interventions, distribution of medicines and other services. And that such measures are carried out in the context of respect for constitutional principles and rights, without any form of discrimination, selection, favoritism or any criteria other than impersonality, impartiality, morality and gratuitousness. And exercising the dialogue and listening of social control.

We, councilors from PT, PSOL and PDT, from the progressive camp of the City Council, are totally opposed to policies that violate the rights of the population, such as the privatization of municipal health, and the dismantling of public policies that guarantee spaces for humanized care. , as well as reaffirming that the posture of the new secretary must be aligned with the principles of the SUS (universality, integrality and equity) regardless of her own convictions about health promotion in Belo Horizonte.

We ask that the Municipal Executive Power reconsider the appointment of the secretary of health and dialogue with social control the movements, entities, organizations and collectives that work in favor of the progress and humanization of municipal public health, guaranteeing the listening and effective participation of the population in the decisions of decisions, because without popular participation and transparency there is no democracy.

Respectfully,



sign,

Bella Gonalves (PSOL-BH),

Iza Lourena (PSOL-BH)

Duda Salabert (PDT-BH),

Maca Evaristo (PT-BH)

Pedro Patrus (PT-BH)