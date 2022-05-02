Boa Vista starts vaccinating priority groups against influenza and measles

Starts from this Monday (2) the vaccination of priority groups of the second stage of the National Campaign against Influenza and Measles in Boa Vista. More than ten priority groups should receive the immunization.

According to the City Hall, all Basic Health Units (UBS) that have a vaccine room will provide doses of immunizing agents, in addition to the two drive-thru points.

Target Audience

Children from six months to under five years of age (four years, 11 months and 29 days);

pregnant women;

puerperal women;

Indian people;

teachers;

Comorbidities;

Persons with permanent disabilities;

truck drivers;

Workers in urban and long-distance collective road transport for passengers;

Professionals from the security and rescue forces and the armed forces;

Prison system officials;

Adolescents and young people from 12 to 21 years of age under socio-educational measures and population deprived of liberty.

special for children

The Pricumã UBS team will promote this Tuesday (3), at 8:30 am, a special program for children, full of games, with face painting, pogo stick, slide, popcorn, movies and others. The action counts with the partnership of the Programa Família Que Acolhe. The vaccination of children will be done with doses of Measles and Influenza and even updating the booklet.

Documentation required

To receive the immunizer, it is necessary to present a vaccination card, photo document, SUS card or CPF and more: