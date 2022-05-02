Boeing 787 ends up with serious damage when getting into bad weather in flight

Damage to the Boeing 787 flaps – Image: Transponder 1200





A Boeing 787 suffered a serious incident while experiencing adverse weather conditions, ending up with very serious damage to the wing just over a week ago, on April 21.

According to Transponder 1200 reports, the aircraft involved was a Boeing 787-8 registered under registration N966AM, operated by Aeromexico, when it was carrying out flight AM-179 from Tijuana to Mexico City.

Boeing 787-8, similar to the one involved – Image: Masakatsu Ukon / CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

The jet had already flown the route at flight level 390 (39,000 feet, or about 11,900 meters, altitude) and was starting its descent when, around 19:00 local time (00:00Z), it entered a storm zone. with hail formation.

Data from online tracking platforms shows that the pilots commanded two orbits (hold circular trajectories) during the descent to Mexico City, but there is no information on the relationship between the hold and the incident.

Image: RadarBox





The aircraft subsequently landed on Mexico City’s runway 05R at around 19:30L (00:30Z).

A post-flight inspection revealed dents and penetrations, presumed to be caused by large hailstones, in the nose cone, left and right wing landing lights and flap flaps.

Un #B787✈️ of #Aeromexico🇲🇽 suffered the impact of hielo formations at the moment of entering a storm🌨️ which resulted in damage to the surface and structures: pic.twitter.com/XINjMgfxla — Transponder 1200 (@Transponder1200) April 29, 2022

The aircraft was still on the ground at Mexico City airport until the publication of this article, more than 9 days after landing.