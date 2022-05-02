Brazil is again out of guests for the G7 summit | World

Germany, the country that presides over the G7 this year, announced this Monday (2) the countries invited to the next summit of the group, in June this year. Berlin will invite the leaders of South Africa, India, Indonesia and Senegal to the meeting. Brazil will again be left out.

The G7, a group of developed countries made up of the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Japan and Canada, in addition to the European Union, usually invites some countries that are currently relevant to their summits.

In the last edition, held last year in the United Kingdom, Australia, India, South Africa and Korea and South were the invited countries.

In 2020, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro even said that he would be invited to the G7 meeting, which that year was chaired by the United States, then led by Donald Trump. Due to the pandemic, however, the meeting was postponed.

In 2019, Brazil was also left out of the guest list after a controversy between Jair Bolsonaro and French President Emmanuel Macron, who criticized the Brazilian government over deforestation in the Amazon.

The Itamaraty has not yet commented.