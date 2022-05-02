Brazil is not invited to participate in the G7 summit for the third consecutive year

Group chaired by Germany this year will meet in June; Indonesia, India, South Africa and Senegal were the nations invited

Isac Nóbrega/PR – 02/24/2022

Country was out of the meeting for the third consecutive edition



For the third consecutive edition, the Brazil will be left out of the summit meeting of the G7. That’s because the Germany, the country that chairs the group this year and will host the meeting, did not include Brazil in the list of invited countries. Confirmation of Brazil’s absence came this Monday, 2, when Berlin announced the four guests: South Africa, India, Indonesia and Senegal. The leaders of these countries will meet with representatives of the permanent members of the group in June this year. In addition to Germany, they are part of the group U.S, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Japan and Canada, in addition to representatives of the European Union. The invitation from other nations is common and happens in all editions. At the 2021 summit held in the UK, Australia, India, South Africa and South Korea were the invited nations.

In 2019, Brazil was left out of the meeting after disagreements between President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and the president of France, Emmanuel Macron, due to deforestation in the Amazon. In 2020, the expectation was that Brazil would be invited, since the US presided over the G7 and was led by Donald Trump. However, the meeting was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and Brazil was left out of the list. Brazil’s absence in 2022 comes after demands from the G7 countries for Bolsonaro to take a stand on the war between Ukraine and Russia, which began at the end of February.