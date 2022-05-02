Carlos França, from Itamaraty, suffers frying from the military wing, the Economy and Bolsonarist ideologies

After a year without tensions at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, France is now facing internal disagreements over Brazil’s position on the war in Ukraine.

support the 247

ICL

247 – After a year without major problems at the Itamaraty, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Brazil, Carlos França, is currently facing a process of frying, according to the newspaper O Globo.

Internal questioning of the minister has intensified, “provoking what government sources consider a ‘shootout’ from which, so far, France has emerged unscathed.”

Last week, the possibility of resigning the chancellor was raised. Jair Bolsonaro (PL) put a lid on it: “our foreign policy, led by Minister Carlos França, is really recognized by all of us and around the world. Everyone wants to trade with us,” he said at an event in Ribeirão Black.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

One of the main reasons for France’s frying is Brazil’s position in relation to the war between Russia and Ukraine. “Today, everyone gives an opinion about the war: we have the military wing, Faria Lima [em referência à equipe econômica]the ideological ones, and the Itamaraty”, summarizes a government source.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

There is little chance that France will leave the government before the elections, but nothing can be ruled out.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Brazil’s position on the war has also aroused dissatisfaction in the Ministry of Economy, led by Paulo Guedes. “There is a ‘fear’ that the Itamaraty’s policies that are causing unease between Americans and Europeans could harm the economic agenda. (…) The fear is that the strain on relations, especially with the Europeans, could cause collateral damage”.

The different voices within the Bolsonaro government talking about the war lead Itamaraty, according to a government source, to “delays and hesitations”.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

subscribe to 247, support by pix, subscribe to TV 247in the channel cuts 247 and watch:

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING