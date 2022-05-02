China worries about possible US sanctions similar to those imposed on Russia

Chinese officials held an internal conference with representatives of foreign and domestic banks to discuss ways to protect China’s assets abroad.

Sputnik – Chinese officials held an internal conference with representatives of foreign and domestic banks to discuss ways to protect China’s assets abroad from any US sanctions that could come in the event of a regional conflict.

The information was reported by the Financial Times on Sunday (1st), citing sources familiar with the discussion.

“If China attacks Taiwan, the decoupling of the Chinese and Western economies will be much more severe than that of Russia, because China’s economic scope reaches all parts of the world,” one of the people briefed on the meeting told the paper on Sunday. (1st).

The emergency meeting between officials from the Central Bank of China and the Ministry of Finance, as well as foreign and domestic bank executives, was held on April 22.

Sources briefed on the meeting told the Financial Times that a senior Chinese finance ministry official said during the meeting that Beijing was put on alert by the ability of Washington and its allies to freeze dollar assets coming from the Russian central bank.

Chinese authorities were concerned that such measures could be taken against China in the event of a regional military conflict or any other crisis.

The paper specified that a possible trigger for US sanctions against China could be an eventual attack on Taiwan.

China has repeatedly criticized the United States for maintaining official contacts with Taiwan, saying such actions infringe Chinese sovereignty and territorial integrity and cause instability in the region.

