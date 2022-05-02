discover 3 habits that may be causing

Stomach pain can be described as an uncomfortable and painful sensation that can range from intense to severe and may or may not be accompanied by other symptoms such as heartburn and vomiting. It can be associated with serious diseases, so it should be evaluated by a doctor, so that any major health problems are ruled out and the most appropriate treatment can be obtained.

See too: Find out which fruits contain the most pesticides in Brazil

However, pain can also be associated with other factors related to daily habits, most of the time, unnoticed. Let’s look at 3 regular practices that could be affecting your stomach health.

3 Regular Practices That Could Be Giving You Stomach Ache

excess of medicines

It is common for many people to experience muscle aches or headaches, for example, to take painkillers and anti-inflammatory drugs in hopes of relieving their pain.

However, regular consumption of these substances can affect the health of the stomach. Because frequent use can cause bleeding, inflammation and ulceration in the small intestine, in addition to destroying the intestinal flora, in case of high consumption.

The long-term risks are gastritis, ulcer and reflux, problems that require specific and prolonged treatment, in addition to some cases requiring surgical intervention.

Eat low fiber

Food choices can also impact stomach health. Low fiber consumption can cause constipation, bloating and pain. In this way, the consumption of fibrous foods together with adequate hydration can avoid the occurrence of stomach pains.

In addition, a diet based on fruits, salads and quality proteins helps to have a picture of good health, so it is worth paying attention to food.

Too much sugar and sugary drinks

Refined sugar present in various foods, in some people, causes various discomfort related to the stomach. Too much sweets can cause heartburn, poor digestion, constipation and diarrhea.

Research warns that excessive and prolonged consumption of sugary foods and drinks over the long term can cause various disorders in the digestive system. And that 59% of the population who have the habit of consuming industrialized sweet drinks have or have suffered from a stomach problem.