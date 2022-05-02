Embracer Group acquires Eidos, Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix Montreal

Facebook

Through an official announcement, Embracer Group has entered into an agreement to acquire development studios Crystal Dynamics, Eidos-Montréal, Square Enix Montréal and a catalog of IPs, including Tomb Raider, Deus Ex, Thief, Legacy of Kain and over 50 Square Enix games.

In other words, the Western side of Square Enix was acquired by the Embracer Group and, like the aforementioned franchises, is no longer part of the Japanese company. In total, the acquisition includes approximately 1,100 employees across three studios and eight global locations.

The total purchase price is $300 million in cash and debt-free, payable in full at closing. Embracer has secured additional long-term debt financing commitments for this and other ongoing transactions.

The transaction is subject to various regulatory and other external approvals and is expected to close during the second quarter of the Embracer 22/23 financial year (July-September 2022).

For comparison purposes, Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard was $68.7 billion, while Sony’s acquisition of Bungie was $3.6 billion.

The Embracer Group owns several companies such as THQ Nordic, Gearbox, Koch Media, Saber Interactive and several other subsidiaries.