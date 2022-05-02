Find out if a person has a WhatsApp account without having to save the number – 05/01/2022

A WhatsApp feature allows you to easily check whether or not a phone number already has an account in the app. Unfortunately, this function is only available for devices running iOS, Apple’s operating system, such as iPhones and iPads.

But if you use Android, be aware that there are unofficial ways to access the same functionality. Check out more below.

iPhone

On your iPhone, open WhatsApp and select the icon to start a conversation with someone (a little square with a pencil in the upper right corner).

Image: UOL

Now click on “New Contact”.

Image: UOL

A screen will appear with several fields, such as first name, last name, phone and cell phone.

Image: UOL

If the number is from Brazil, make sure the field is filled in with the name of the country. Otherwise, select the item and search for the desired country.

Now it’s time to enter the cell phone number of the person you are probing. Remember to include the DDD.

Right after you enter the numbers, WhatsApp will do a search (lasts a few seconds) and display the result on the screen with: “WhatsApp account” or “Not on WhatsApp”.

The first option means that the contact has a record in the service and that he is able to receive messages. Just enter the name, surname and other data and confirm.

If the number entered is not found, it means that it is not registered on the platform. Then it will not be possible to send messages.

A third message may still appear if the phone number already has a previous entry in your cell phone book. In this case, the application redirects the user so that he has direct access to that person’s information.

android

On devices with the Android operating system, there are unofficial ways to find out if a certain number has a WhatsApp account.

On your smartphone, download the WhatsDirect app. When opening the tool, just enter the number to which you want to send the message. You don’t need to type the message, just the number, and tap “send”.

Image: Reproduction

If the number has a messenger account, clicking “send” will open a new conversation screen on official WhatsApp. If the number is not on WhatsApp, the application will open with an alert saying that it is not available.

It is also possible to do the procedure via WhatsApp Web. With the web version logged in, access the website whatsappsemsalvarcontato.com.br and enter the number you want to chat with.

It’s even easier to use the browser, on PC or mobile. Just type in the address bar “wa.me/” (without the quotes) and the phone number you want to test, including the country code (Brazil is 55) and the area code. For example: wa.me/5511999999999.

After “Enter”, the browser will open WhatsApp Web (on PC) or the normal WhatsApp app (on mobile) and show whether that person is available on the platform or not.