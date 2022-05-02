Foz do Iguaçu is close to a dengue epidemic

In recent weeks, the number of cases has skyrocketed. City has already accounted for 5,101 notifications.



Foz do Iguaçu is alert with the advance of dengue. With 5,101 notifications and 318 confirmed cases since August 2021, the beginning of the epidemiological year, the disease is worrying due to the increase in records in recent weeks, which can lead to an epidemic in the city. In the entire state of Paraná, there are already 90,344 reported cases and 30,010 confirmed. Five people died from the disease, two in the West Region, in Medianeira and Matelândia.

In Foz do Iguaçu, the most critical area is the East Sanitary District, which comprises the Morumbi region, with 31% of all registered cases., followed by the North District, region of the old villages of Itaipu, with 25% of confirmations (see table below). The age group with the highest number of cases is from 15 to 29 years old, with 38% of the records.

Jean Rios, coordinator of the Vector Program at the Center for Zoonosis Control (CCZ), considers the situation worrying because, in the last three weeks, the number of cases has increased. “The last three years have been epidemic, with cases above the historical average. Now it has returned to the expected limit, but if it continues to increase, we can enter an epidemic”, explains Jean. The months of April and May are usually worrying due to the weather, with rain and heat, he stresses.

To fight dengue, endemic agents are in the field doing an active search, in order to identify infected people, based on case records made in basic health units (UBSs). Inspections are also carried out in vacant lots and visits to residents’ homes. The smoke, which was applied regularly in previous years, was no longer used because the Aedes aegypti mosquito, which transmits the disease, became resistant to the poison. “What solves it is cleaning the backyards”, emphasizes Jean.

A novelty in the fight against the disease is the installation of larvicide disseminating stations (EDLs), a project by Fiocruz Amazônia in partnership with the Ministry of Health. The stations are a type of trap that consists of a plastic pot of water covered in black fabric with the larvicide powder. When in contact with material, the female mosquito is contaminated with the larvicide and spreads the product to other breeding sites where she distributes her eggs.

The city hall’s goal is to install at least 1,200 traps in the municipality in a first stage. More than 350 are already in operation in Vila C, Portal da Foz, Jardim América, Porto Belo, Lagoa Dourada and Campos do Iguaçu.

Attendance – Anyone who has symptoms of dengue should look for a UBS. There, an evaluation is carried out, and the person receives a dengue card to monitor the symptoms. If the case evolves, it is necessary to look for a UPA.

The main symptoms of dengue are high fever, headache, malaise in the body and nausea. The incubation time for the disease is three to five days, and some people may be asymptomatic. Dengue can progress to the most serious form, especially in those who are infected more than once.

Location of confirmed cases in Foz

Eastern Sanitary District: 99 cases – 31%

Northern Health District: 78 cases – 25%

West Health District: 32 cases – 10%

Northeast District: 35 cases – 11%

Southern Health District: 53 cases – 17%

Ignored: 9 cases – 6%

Cases by age group

< 1 year: 2 cases – 1%

1–14 years: 39 cases – 12%

15–29 years: 121 cases – 38%

30–44 years: 82 cases – 26%

45–59 years: 40 cases – 13%

60 and +: 34 cases – 11%

Reports of land and houses with dirt can be made through the 156 app.