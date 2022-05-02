Google launches app to transfer data from Android to iPhone

THE Switch To Android app is now available for download on the App Store. Now, it has become easier and more feasible for iPhone users to transfer data from an Apple device to another that works with Android. Previously, the process could only be done via cable or with some other type of unofficial app.

After downloading and installing Switch To Android, the user will be able to transfer any type of file. It will be able to move photos, videos, contacts, calendar data, programs and app, as well as any other file. The usability of the application is quite simple, according to Google itself.

Switch To Android makes it possible to transfer files from iOS to Android

The entire transfer process is carried out without the need for a cable, as it happens through a Wi-Fi connection. “The app also guides you through other important steps to set up your device, like turning off iMessage so you don’t miss text messages from friends and family,” Google said.

When using Switch To Android, the user needs to have both devices close together. That is, have the iPhone and the other Android device to perform the transfer. Also, connect to a Wi-Fi network to be able to pair the devices. Pairing will be carried out using a QR Code.

Extra tip: How to ensure security after transferring?

An extra tip after making the transfer is how to clean the old device. In many cases, when the user decides to use the Switch To Android function, it is because he plans to switch smartphones.

So, if you plan to sell your iPhone, remember to delete all files from it. Nobody wants some personal information to fall into the hands of unknown people, who can use the data for wrong attitudes.

So, the tip here is to restore the factory settings. Go to iPhone Settings and look for the option. Complete the process before getting rid of your old iPhone.