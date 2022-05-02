How a kimono revealed a Japanese concentration camp past in the US | World

When Shane “ShayShay” Konno’s grandfather passed away in 2013, the family went to the elder’s house to take care of his belongings. In the garden, the shed was so full that only one person could enter at a time.

As a nimble teenager, Konno was tasked with entering the space and passing the bulkier items to family members to carry inside the house.

Hidden deep in the farthest shelf was a cardboard suitcase with a decal on the lid that said “University of Michigan.” When opening the suitcase, Konno saw that inside was a cloth. “A fancy tablecloth!” she thought.

Entering the house, he took the fabric out of the suitcase in front of everyone: it was a kimono, a traditional Japanese formal wear.

Everyone was impressed by the shiny fabric and how it reflected the light, with peach blossoms hand-embroidered in silver thread.

“I had never seen a kimono in real life, let alone touched one,” Konno tells the BBC.

In total, there were seven silk kimonos in the suitcase. No one in the family recognized them, which meant the treasure had been kept secret all along.

When Konno examined the suitcase more closely, he noticed that under the University of Michigan decal was an unknown name, “Sadame Tomita”, written roughly in white ink, along with five digits: 07314. Someone had deliberately covered the numbers with the sticker. .

“That was your grandmother’s Japanese name,” Konno was informed by his uncle. “And this was her family’s registration number in the fields.”

Konno never met his Japanese grandmother as she died before he was born. She was a Nisei, a second-generation Japanese-American who spent her teenage years in incarceration camps.

After the war, she took the Western name Helen.

It was the only suitcase she could take to the fields, Konno learned later. And she kept it all her life.

Her future husband, Konno’s grandfather, was also a teenager when he was confined to the Campo Amache Relocation Center in Colorado. They met after the war.

Konno wanted to know more, but his family didn’t want to relive the past.

“My grandmother kept secrets even from her own children. Why did she hide her name? Why did she keep those kimonos secret?”

Others are asking the same questions as Konno.

At a candlelight vigil organized by the Stop Asian Hate campaign, following a recent increase in attacks on this population in the United States, Konno noted that other Japanese Americans were present and that there was something they wanted to unclog their throats.

“The first question we asked ourselves was, ‘What camp was your family interned in?'” says Konno.

“The second question was, ‘How much did your family tell you?'”

“I never had the chance to talk to my grandfather about his experience while he was alive,” says Konno.

“If I ask questions [à minha tia], she is an expert at changing the subject. My father and uncle think digging up the past won’t change anything. Out of respect for my family, I don’t press for answers.”

Some of the Issei—first-generation Japanese immigrants—and Nissei have kept their experiences in the camps a secret, not wanting to pass on painful memories to future generations.

The Japanese term shikata ga nai translates to “cannot be undone”.

Konno’s father and uncles are sansei, or third generation.

“For my father’s generation, it’s easy not to ask too many questions. The trauma happened to their parents. For them, it’s not part of the story you can read,” he says.

That’s why Konno believes it’s up to the yonsei, the fourth generation, to keep that legacy alive.

“I am of the generation that is far enough away to see the past differently and also to cry out against this injustice.”

On February 19, 1942, two months after the Japanese attack on the US naval base at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, US President Franklin Roosevelt issued Executive Order 9066.

The document authorized the “evacuation” of Japanese Americans from communities along the West Coast of the United States, arguing that the measure was intended to protect the country from espionage.

In reality, the laws were motivated by racism, war hysteria and fear. No Japanese Americans were convicted of treason or any serious act of espionage during World War II.

Canada, Mexico and several South American countries also had similar programs.

Between 1942 and 1946, an estimated 120,000 Japanese Americans were forcibly removed from their homes and transferred to government-run camps. Thousands were children and the elderly. Several prisoners were shot dead by guards.

More than half were US citizens: anyone over 1/16 of Japanese ancestry was eligible for compulsory internment, which meant anyone with a Japanese great-great-grandfather could be detained at home and sent to live miles away.

In a matter of months, ten fields were built in California, Arizona, Wyoming, Colorado, Utah and Arkansas.

While under construction, families were often sent to makeshift “gathering centers”: temporary housing in areas with stables around horse racing tracks. Each family was given a stable to sleep in.

Konno’s grandmother was sent to the San Mateo racecourse.

“The horses had been removed the day before, and the smell was horrible,” Konno later learned. “When they were relocated, the fields must have looked nice in comparison.”

In 1988 alone, nearly 50 years later, US President Ronald Reagan issued an apology and compensation of US$20,000 (about US$40,000 in current values) was paid to more than 80,000. Japanese Americans who were compulsorily interned or, in some cases, to their heirs.

Brian Niiya, who teaches the history of the camps at the University of California at Los Angeles, says that at the time, the Japanese-American community was happy with the apology and settlement.

“It had been such a remote possibility… people never thought they would see something like this in their lives,” he tells the BBC.

But the camps’ complicated legacy means there is still a lot of work to be done. “Many people still don’t know the history of the camps, but progress is being made,” says Niiya.

California recently passed legislation implementing ethnic studies programs in high schools where this history will be taught.

Specific textbooks about this era are being published, the US National Park Service is erecting memorials, and film screenings about the fields have also helped to rescue the memory.

“We hope that by the 100th anniversary [do ataque à Pearl Harbor e aprovação da política de evacuação forçada e aprisionamento]all Americans know about the camps,” says Niiya.

Konno took it upon himself to learn about that legacy. Finding her surname in a book about the fields, she initially felt a certain pride that her ancestor had done something worth noting.

But reading the entire passage, everything changed. Fearing being seen as foreigners, some communities burned their Japanese belongings.

Konno discovered that his great-grandfather had visited a nearby Japanese community to convince people to destroy family photos, letters and documents written in Japanese.

A thick Japanese dictionary took a week to burn. Sashimi knives and equipment from kendo, the traditional Japanese martial art, were also thrown into the fire, as people feared authorities would consider the objects to be weapons.

“My own family helped make the horrible decision to destroy these sentimental items, and it was all in vain because they were forced to live in these camps anyway,” says Konno.

The destruction of Japanese culture would affect future generations. Konno’s grandparents spoke Japanese, but after their experience in the camps, they decided not to teach the language to their children.

“Grandma thought that speaking Japanese would not contribute to the children’s success in America.”

Now, Konno tries to recover generations of lost knowledge. “I can understand the decisions my grandparents made, they did what they thought would protect us,” he says.

In 2019, Konno asked a friend who was driving to go on a special pilgrimage. “I wanted to finally go to [o campo de realocação de] Manzanar.”

Now a museum run by the National Park Service, Manzanar was the first Japanese-American concentration camp built in the US. Located at the foot of the Sierra Nevada Mountains in California, most of those who lived there came from Los Angeles, about 370 km away.

Although Konno had seen photographs of the camps, it was shocking to see the living conditions in person, recreated for history education.

Families lived in long wooden shacks, sharing spaces with sheets, while the wind shook the walls and dust got in through the cracks.

“They had to sweep the space twice a day to get the dust off,” they told Konno.

The fields were surrounded by eight-foot-high barbed wire fences, curved inward at the top. There was no way out.

Konno’s grandmother and her two sisters were teenagers in the concentration camp. She was imprisoned from the age of 15 to 18, three sisters sharing space with their parents in the makeshift bedroom.

The common bathrooms were open spaces, with showers and toilets, without walls or privacy.

Women patiently lined up outside to allow the person inside to have a moment of discretion, which meant people showered at odd times throughout the night.

Looking out from under the shelters, Konno saw the remains of Japanese Zen gardens. “They tried to make this hostile prison a little prettier.”

Konno translates the Japanese term gaman which means “to face difficulties with dignity”.

“In these camps, Japanese-American families were treated as less than human. But they still tried to respect each other and help each other in this horrible place,” says Konno, bitterly.

What he didn’t know was that, years ago, his father had also visited Manzanar. “He took it all in and kept it to himself,” he says.

Konno understood then that previous generations paid their respects to ancestors in their own way.

More recently, after Konno began his own search for answers, his father and uncle went to where his paternal relatives were temporarily incarcerated, the Merced Gathering Center.

The camps were long ago destroyed, but a statue of a girl sitting on a pile of suitcases serves as a memorial to the families who were trapped there.

On a wall behind her, the names of 1,600 Japanese Americans, including babies born in the field, are carved in stone.

Dad and uncle stopped to look up his last name and took pictures to send to Konno.

Looking back, Konno wonders if part of the reason it took him so long to start investigating was because he assumed his questions wouldn’t be well received.

But what he discovered is that his parents’ generation had the same desire to know.