How often should you change the sheet?

Abhishek Pratap 10 hours ago News Comments Off on How often should you change the sheet? 3 Views

  • Manish Pandey
  • BBC reporter

woman making bed

Credit, Getty Images

Some might think of this as a topic that doesn’t need to be discussed publicly, but it affects each of us: how often should you change and wash your sheets?

A survey of 2,250 UK adults revealed that nearly half of single men said they don’t wash their sheets at least once every four months. And 12% of respondents admitted that they wash when they remember, which could represent an even longer period without sanitizing them.

“That’s really not a good plan,” Lindsay Browning, a psychologist, neuroscientist and sleep expert, told BBC Radio 1 Newsbeat.

Single women changed bedding more often, 62% changing them every two weeks. Couples say they change every three weeks, according to data from a bedding company.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Man has penis reattached after 6 years with organ implanted in arm

Britain’s Malcolm MacDonald suffered a serious blood infection in 2014 and lost his penis. The …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved