Kitten comforts her anxious brother after owner leaves home

When Nosy first came to Rosa Leger’s family, the cat was very distant. He’s always been an independent cat, but his owner thought he might benefit from having a friend – and she was absolutely right.

The woman adopted Baby about a year and a half ago, and since then he and Nosy have been inseparable. “They are rightfully best friends,” Rosa Leger told The Dodo. “They cuddle all day and play 24/7.”

The kittens quickly became best friends (Photo: Rosa Leger/The Dodo)

Recently, Rosa had to travel for a week, leaving Nosy and Baby alone for more than a few days for the first time. She hired a nanny who came to see them, but the two of them hid whenever she passed by. The tutor was a little worried because Baby is very attached to her, and she wasn’t sure how he would handle it.

Luckily, he had Nosy.

One day, while out, Rosa checked one of the cameras and saw the cutest thing she had ever seen. It looked like Baby was feeling anxious about her absence. He was sitting across from Nosy and suddenly leaned into him – and Nosy immediately put his arm around him to comfort him. The whole scene was so adorable and showed how much the brothers really love each other.

“This experience [definitivamente] brought them closer. My little one loves his big brother even more. I can’t imagine what it would have been like if he hadn’t had his brother’s love and protection. Honestly, I didn’t think this kind of love could exist within animals, but it really does.”

Eventually, Rosa returned home, and of course, the cats were just as happy to see her – but regardless, they knew they would be fine without her, because they have each other.