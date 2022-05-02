A new study has found that adults who get 7 hours of sleep a night are able to rest optimally, influencing their ability to pay attention, solve problems and, in addition, also have better mental health.

The research focused on people in middle age or old age and found that those who sleep a lot more or less have the reverse symptoms and even experience some spikes in anxiety and depression.

The researchers analyzed data from nearly 500,000 adults aged between 38 and 73 in the UK and China. All were interviewed about their sleep patterns, mental health and well-being, as well as participating in cognitive tests.

“While we cannot conclusively say that too little or too much sleep causes cognitive problems, our analysis looking at individuals over a long period of time seems to support this idea,” said Fudan University of China professor and study author Jianfeng Feng.

“But the reasons why older people have poorer sleep appear to be complex, influenced by a combination of our genetic makeup and the structure of our brains,” he continued.

Other studies show that older adults who take longer to fall asleep and experience some nighttime awakenings can develop dementia or even die prematurely from any cause.

Experts explain that too little sleep can cause the buildup of amyloid, a protein that can cause tangles in the brain, helping to develop dementia. In addition, lack of deep sleep also prevents the brain from repairing the tiredness of the day and consolidating memories.

Know the ideal sleep time recommended for adults. Image: ruigsantos/shutterstock

“Sleep is essential as we get older and we need it just as much as younger people, but it’s harder to find,” said Raj Dasgupta, spokesperson for the American Academy of Sleep Medicine and assistant professor of clinical medicine at the Keck School of Medicine. from the University of Southern California.

The study has some caveats and limitations, such as, for example, the lack of measurement of the number of times people woke up during the night and the failure to consider other health problems already present in the volunteers’ lives.

“How long we sleep, our preferred sleep schedules and how often we wake up during the night vary enormously between individuals and as we age. Sleep is dynamic, and we all have different sleep patterns, and the main thing is to assess what needs they are.”

Via: CNN

