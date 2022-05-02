know which were the fastest smartphones in April 2022 – Tudo em Tecnologia

Like every month, AnTuTu Benchmark released its ranking of the fastest smartphones of the month. In April 2022, the big winner was Xiaomi’s Black Shark 5 Pro, equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. Next, the Red Magic 7 Pro and Lenovo Legion Y90 flagships arrive.

In fourth place, the Dimensity 9000 chipset marks its presence along with the Vivo X80. Then come the iQOO 9, iQOO 9 Pro, Vivo X Note, iQOO Neo6, Xiaomi 12 Pro and Realme GT2 Pro smartphones, all equipped with Qualcommm’s high-end processor.

On the list of sub-flagship smartphones, Redmi K50 and Realme GT Neo3 models take first and second place respectively. For those who don’t know, both are powered by MediaTek’s new Dimensity 8100 chip.

Then come the iQOO Neo 5, Realme GT Neo2, Realme GT Master Explorer Edition, iQOO Neo5 SE, OPPO Reno6 Pro+ 5G, iQOO Neo5 and OPPO Find X3 devices, all equipped with the Snapdragon 870 chip. Finally, the Realme GT Neo arrives. 2T, the only one on the list with the Dimensity 1200-AI processor.

On the list of mid-range smartphones, the iQOO Z5 leads the ranking with the Snapdragon 778G chip. Then come the Xiaomi Civi 1S and Honor 60 handsets, both equipped with the new Snapdragon 778G Plus processor. In addition, the OPPO Reno7 5G with Dimensity 900 is fourth, while the Realme Q3s, Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G, Honor 60, Honor 50 Pro, Honor 50 and Huawei Nova 9 models complete the list.