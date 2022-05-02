Lavrov attacks Italy, says statements ‘go beyond diplomacy’

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov returned to attack Italy on Sunday (1st) over Ukraine’s defense in the war and said Rome’s speech was too blunt.







“Some statements by politicians and the Italian media went beyond good diplomatic and journalistic norms. Italy is in the front row of those who adopt and promote anti-Russian sanctions and for us this was a surprise. We were used to the idea that the Italy, thanks to its history, knew how to distinguish white from black”, he said in an interview with the Italian broadcaster “Rete 4”.

This is not the first time that a senior Russian official has criticized the defense made by the Italians since the beginning of the Russian invasion, on 24 February.

On several occasions, Moscow even cited that it helped the country during the Covid-19 pandemic and cited that Rome’s defense of sanctions was “indecent”. At the time, Prime Minister Mario Draghi himself countered the Russian Foreign Ministry’s statement saying that “indecent are the massacres we see every day in Ukraine”.

Lavrov also stressed that Moscow is willing to charge European countries that import Russian gas in rubles because these nations “stole” the country’s reserves in other nations.

“You want to pay in the currency provided for in the contracts, but the supplies will be considered paid when these sums are converted into rubles, which cannot be stolen. .

However, Moscow has already cut off supplies to Bulgaria and Poland for “non-payment” and only Hungary has acknowledged that it is accepting the Russians’ demand. The other European Union countries report that they continue to pay in euros as stipulated in the contracts.

Asked if Russia wants to depose Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky from his post, Lavrov said he “does not want to change anyone because such a regime change is a specialty of the Americans.” For him, the only wish is for the president to “stop hostilities and let the civilians go” – he just didn’t explain exactly what he was referring to since, so far, the Ukrainians have only defended themselves from Moscow’s attacks.

When asked how Russia wanted to “denazify” Ukraine if Zelensky himself is Jewish, Lavrov countered that “this is meaningless because even Hitler had Jewish origins”. The talk of denazification was used by Russian President Vladimir Putin as one of the reasons he invaded the neighboring country in February, but the topic was dropped soon after the conflict proved to be longer than the Kremlin had anticipated. .