Learn how to eliminate mold once and for all from your home, see tips

Mold growth is very common in homes, particularly in areas where humidity is high. Depending on the type and extent of it, cleaning can be simple or quite complicated. However, today, we will how to eliminate mold once and for all.





Although it can be very dangerous for health and structures, when there is a treatment for how to eliminate mold, it is possible to counter the fungus in time. In addition, Casa & Agro will not only address how to proceed, but how to anticipate and prevent it from appearing. In this way, you will keep your home and the inhabitants safer.

how to eliminate mold

According to Renata Turbiani, in a publication by Portal UOL on January 18, 2021, there is an undesirable enemy in most Brazilian homes. In addition, it is responsible for most respiratory problems such as asthma, allergies, rhinitis, among others.

So, when there are small areas of fungus, it is possible to remove it with some basic cleaning materials, following some safety guidelines. Therefore, a great alternative is to combine warm water with a little bleach. Then apply with a spray bottle and scrub with a sponge. After a few minutes, wash it with a damp cloth and you will see the result. However, it is important to mention that gloves and a mask should be used to make this process safe.

On the other hand, there is another homemade ingredient that works excellently.. Cleaning vinegar contains about six percent acetic acid and kills mold. Although it works slowly, discoloration and stains may need additional cleaning with a household cleaner.

how to avoid mold

Finally, it’s not enough to know how to eliminate mold, it is important that it does not appear on other occasions. So, never forget to open doors and windows and turn on fans in the bathroom or kitchen to help ventilate the areas during the day. In addition, make regular inspections to see possible points of moisture and be able to sanitize in time. Lastly, follow a proper cleaning schedule.

