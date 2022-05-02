Mango: 10 health benefits of sweet fruit

Read more

Did you know that in some parts of the world, mango is considered the “queen of fruits”? Incidentally, this stone fruit, which means having a big seed in the middle, is native to India and Southeast Asia. By the way, people have been cultivating it for about 4,000 years.

With hundreds of types, mango has a unique flavor, as well as a characteristic shape, size and color. This fruit, in addition to being tasty, has an extraordinary nutritional profile.

Indeed, studies link its nutrients to numerous health benefits, such as helping to prevent diabetes and improve immunity. Therefore, Fashion Bubbles gathered 10 benefits of mango, including some of the most researched questions about the fruit on the internet. Then see also recipes!

What are the benefits of mango?

Source: Canva

1. Rich in nutrients

Do you like mango? This fruit is delicious and also very nutritious. After all, one cup (165 g) of the fresh fruit provides:

Calories: 99;

99; Protein: 1.4 grams;

1.4 grams; Carbohydrates: 24.7 grams;

24.7 grams; Fat: 0.6 grams;

0.6 grams; Fiber: 2.6 grams;

2.6 grams; Sugar: 22.5 grams;

22.5 grams; Vitamin C: 67% of the daily value (DV);

67% of the daily value (DV); Copper: 20% of the DV;

20% of the DV; Folate: 18% of the DV;

18% of the DV; Vitamin B6: 12% of the DV;

12% of the DV; Vitamin A: 10% of the DV;

10% of the DV; Niacin: 7% of DV;

7% of DV; Vitamin E: 10% of the DV;

10% of the DV; Vitamin K: 6% of the DV;

6% of the DV; Potassium: 6% of the DV;

Riboflavin: 5% of DV;

5% of DV; Magnesium: 4% of the DV;

4% of the DV; Thiamine: 4% of the DV;

Fresh mango provides about 67% of the DV of vitamin C, which is impressive. This water-soluble vitamin supports the immune system, becomes a potent antioxidant, and promotes cell growth and repair.

The fruit is also a source of the minerals copper and folate, very important nutrients during pregnancy, as they help the fetus to grow and develop healthily.

2. It has few calories

Another benefit of mango is its low caloric value. After all, a cup (165 g) of fresh mango has less than 100 calories.

In fact, most fruits and vegetables tend to be low in calories. In particular, one study suggests that consuming fresh fruits like mango before a meal helps control the amount of food eaten at the meal.

3. It can help prevent diabetes

Compared to other fresh fruits, mango is relatively high in natural sugar, with over 22 grams per cup (165 grams).

This can be concerning for people who suffer from metabolic conditions such as diabetes. However, no evidence suggests that eating fresh mangoes causes illness or is unhealthy.

On the contrary, many studies have linked a higher intake of fresh fruit with a lower risk of diabetes in general.

Few studies have analyzed the specific relationship between fresh mango and diabetes. However, a new study points out that eating fruits and vegetables rich in vitamin C and carotenoids can help prevent the onset of the disease.

So, since mango is rich in both nutrients, it can provide similar benefits. But more research is needed to prove its effectiveness.

Still, mango is rich in natural sugars, so it has the potential to raise your blood sugar if you eat too much at once. So consume in moderation.

4. It is rich in healthy plant compounds

Mango has many polyphenols, which are plant compounds that act as antioxidants in protecting the human body.

According to a study, the fruit has more than a dozen different types found in its pulp, skin and even seeds.

Among polyphenols, mangiferin has garnered the most attention and is sometimes referred to as a “super antioxidant” because of its potency.

Tube and animal studies have found that mangiferin can neutralize the effects of free radicals linked to cancer, diabetes and other diseases.

5. Has immune-boosting nutrients

Mango is a good source of nutrients that boost the immune system. A single cup (165 grams) provides 10% of your daily vitamin A requirement.

The nutrient is essential for maintaining a healthy immune system. Not getting enough of this vitamin is associated with a higher risk of infection, by the way.

In that sense, 1 cup of mango provides nearly 75% of your daily vitamin C needs. This vitamin helps your body produce more disease-fighting white blood cells, allowing your cells to work more efficiently, improving your skin’s defenses.

A mango contains other nutrients that can help with immunity, for example:

Copper;

Folate;

Vitamin E;

Various B vitamins.

6. Collaborates with heart health

Certain nutrients in mango support a healthy heart. For example, magnesium and potassium, which help maintain healthy blood flow. These nutrients help the blood vessels to relax, resulting in lower blood pressure.

The super antioxidant mangiferin also appears to be beneficial for heart health. An animal study found that it can protect heart cells from inflammation, oxidative stress and cell death, for example.

What’s more, it can help in lowering cholesterol, triglycerides and free fatty acids from the blood levels.

Regardless of how promising these findings are, there are currently no studies on mangiferin and heart health in humans. As a result, more research is needed.

7. Can improve digestive health

Mango has a variety of qualities that make it ideal for digestive health.

On the one hand, there is a group of digestive enzymes known as amylases. Digestive enzymes break down large molecules in food so your body can easily absorb them.

Complex carbohydrates in sugars, such as glucose and maltose, are eliminated by amylases. These enzymes are more active in ripe mangoes, which is why they are sweeter than green mangoes.

Plus, since mango is high in water and fiber, it can help with digestive issues, including constipation and diarrhea.

In a four-week study of adults with chronic constipation, researchers found that eating mango daily was more effective than taking a supplement with a similar amount of soluble fiber.

This suggests that in addition to fiber, mangoes may include other components that aid digestion. On the other hand, more research is needed.

8. It is able to help eye health

Mango is packed with nutrients that help keep your eyes healthy.

The antioxidants luten and zeaxanthin are two of the nutrients they contain.

These are concentrated in your eye’s retina — the part that converts light into signals so your brain understands what you’re seeing. These nutrients are concentrated in the macula, which is the center of the retina.

Lutene and zeaxanthin cells in the retina act as a natural sunscreen, absorbing excess light. Plus, they can even protect your eyes from harmful blue light.

9. May help lower the risk of certain types of cancer

Mango is rich in polyphenols, which may have cancer-fighting properties.

Polyphenols may help protect against a harmful process known as oxidative stress, which has been linked to several types of cancer.

Mango polyphenols reduced oxidative stress in humans and animals in one study. They have also been found to be destructive or disruptive to the growth of a variety of cancer cells, including leukemia, colon, lung, prostate and breast cancer (1, 2, and 3).

10. Versatile and simple addition to a diet

Mango is tasty, versatile and simple to incorporate into your diet. With that in mind, here are a few different ways to enjoy it:

Add it to your shakes;

Cut into cubes and mix with parsley;

Make a real salad out of it;

Slice and serve with other tropical fruits;

Cut into cubes and add to the quinoa salad;

Add mango to plain yogurt or oatmeal.

It is worth noting that mango is sweeter and contains more sugar than many other fruits. Moderation is important — restrict your mango intake to around 2 cups (330 grams) a day.

What can mango cause?

Too much mango can cause some side effects, however. Source: Canva

While there are many benefits, too much mango can cause side effects. See some next!

Diarrhea, due to its large amount of fibers, for example;

It can harm diabetic patients, after all the fruit has a lot of sugar;

There are people allergic to the fruit, so they may complain of a runny nose, difficulty breathing, stomach pain and sneezing;

A cup of fresh mango (165 g) has less than 100 calories. But its excess consumption can cause weight gain in some people.

Therefore, reinforcing, the ideal is to consume a small amount of the fruit daily. In addition, an allergy test can be done for those who suspect they are allergic to mango.

What are the myths and truths of manga?

Is it true that mango is fattening?

Mango fattening or not, after all? Source: Canva

Mango, like any other fruit rich in nutrients, fiber, antioxidants and minerals, does not lead to weight gain. If ingested in the correct amount, it cannot result in extra pounds when you weigh yourself on the scale.

However, the mango tree usually produces fruits from September to January. Source: Canva

Mango is one of the sweetest fruits and has less fiber than other fruits. So a good rule of thumb is to limit yourself to two servings a day. Adults should consume 1 1/2 to 2 cups of the fruit daily, according to the US Department of Agriculture.

What happens when you eat a mango a day?

So, how about checking out now, 4 delicious recipes to make the mango shine? Get inspired and create appetizing dishes to bring more flavor to your diet!

The mango fruit: conclusion

Mango is rich in vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. It has been linked to a variety of health benefits, including potential anti-cancer effects, boosting immunity, and digestive and eye health.

Best of all, it’s delicious and easy to incorporate into your diet as part of salads and a variety of other dishes. The important thing is to consume in moderation!

Anyway, to learn more about food nutrients, health care and healthy ways to lose weight, follow our Health category.

