MP triggers six health plans for abusive readjustments during the pandemic

The Public Ministry sued six health plan companies for abusive readjustments during the coronavirus pandemic. They are: Bradesco Saúde, Amil International Medical Assistance, Promédica – Medical Protection for Companies, Hapvida Medical Assistance, Unimed Norte Nordeste and Unimed National Center. The plans justified “additional costs” for the increase in tuition.

In the lawsuits, which were filed this Thursday (28) by the prosecutor Joseane Suzart, the MP asks the Court to oblige these companies to return the amounts paid to consumers, as adjustments based on operating costs, which exceed the percentage authorized by the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) for the pandemic period.

The order applies to contracts for supplementary health care in the form of individual or family contracting, regardless of segmentation. It also involves collective agreements, whether in the corporate modality or by adhesion, regardless of the number of users that integrate them or the segmentation.

If the Court accepts the MP’s request, the amounts must be returned to customers in an updated and corrected form according to the current inflation rate. In addition, companies must also bear the amounts related to individual material and moral damages suffered by harmed consumers, in addition to paying a fine for collective moral damage.