Nearly 100 civilians evacuated from Mariupol steelworks, says Ukraine’s president – News

Nearly 100 civilians were evacuated from the Azovstal steel complexstronghold of the last Ukrainian forces in the city of Mariupol, announced this Sunday (1st) President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The announcement came after the UN confirmed that a “withdrawal operation was under way” in Azovstal, in coordination with the Red Cross, Russian troops and Ukrainian forces, without revealing further details.

The industrial area of ​​Azovstal is the last stronghold of Ukrainian resistance in the Russian-controlled southern port city of Mariupol.

Living conditions in the network of tunnels beneath the steelworks, where analysts believe hundreds of civilians remain alongside Ukrainian fighters, have been described as brutal. Previous efforts to evacuate civilians had failed.





“The evacuation of civilians from Azovstal has begun. The first group of nearly 100 civilians is already on its way to a controlled area. Tomorrow we will meet with them in Zaporizhzhia,” Zelensky wrote on his Twitter account.

The Russian Defense Ministry said 46 civilians left the scene on Saturday (30) in two groups.

The fate of the civilians of this strategic city focuses the attention of world leaders.

Satellite images from the American company Maxar, recorded on Friday (29), show the devastation in Mariupol, with Azovstal practically destroyed.

The invasion initiated by Russia on February 24 left thousands dead and millions displaced. Western countries and their allies mobilized to deliver war aid to Ukraine and adopted tough sanctions against Russia.

“Don’t be intimidated,” US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in an interview in Poland after visiting Ukraine on Saturday, where she met with President Zelensky.

Pelosi — who holds the third most important representative post in the United States after the president and vice president — expressed her country’s “unmistakable” solidarity with Ukraine.

“The US government is a leader in solid support for Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression,” the Ukrainian president tweeted in a message that includes a video showing him as he greeted Pelosi and the congressional delegation at the entrance to the seat of the presidency in Kiev.

Zelensky celebrated what he considered very important signals presented by the United States and President Joe Biden, who on Thursday asked Congress for an additional $33 billion for Ukraine, of which $20 billion will go to weapons, almost seven times the amount of arms and ammunition already supplied to Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian invasion.

In this regard, Pelosi promised that she will work towards the approval of Biden’s proposal.

The conflict is concentrated in eastern and southern Ukraine, although Russian bombing continues across the country, mainly with the aim of destroying infrastructure and supply routes.

For the Russians, the total conquest of the port city of Mariupol would make it possible to unite the conquered territories in the south, in particular the Crimean peninsula, annexed in 2014, with the pro-Russian breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk to the east.

And it is precisely on the eastern flank that the Russian army, numerically superior to the Ukrainian adversary and with better artillery equipment, seeks control, from the north and the south, to complete its hold on Donbass.

Zelensky warned on Saturday that the Russians had “accumulated reinforcements in the Kharkiv region, trying to increase pressure on the Donbass”.

This is the second phase of what Russia calls a “special military operation”, following the withdrawal of Moscow troops from northern Ukraine and the Kiev region.

A Ukrainian military commander told US Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley about the “difficult situation in the east, particularly in the areas of Izium and Sieverodonetsk, where the enemy has concentrated maximum efforts”.

Kharkiv was the scene of many bombings on Saturday.

But Ukrainian forces have also regained territory in recent days, particularly around the city of Kharkiv.

One of the areas recovered was the village of Ruska Lozova, which according to residents remained under occupation for two months.

In Russian-controlled areas, Moscow seeks to establish dominance and on Sunday introduced the ruble as a currency in the Kherson region, although it also allows payment in Ukrainian currency.

“From May 1, we will integrate the ruble zone,” said Kirill Stremousov, who governs Kherson, according to Russian state news agency RIA Novosti.

He announced a four-month period during which Ukrainian currency can be used, but after that there will be a complete switch to the ruble.

Ukraine has acknowledged that Russian forces have captured several towns in the Donbass region and is asking the West for more military help to bolster its defenses.

An area of ​​the Russian Defense Ministry in the Belgorod region, close to the border with Ukraine, suffered a fire, which left one injured, according to the local government.



