New Omicron Substrains May Avoid Immunity From Past Infections – 01/05/2022

JOHANESBURG (Reuters) – Two new strains of the coronavirus’ omicron variant may evade antibodies from previous infections enough to trigger a new wave, but are much less able to develop in the blood of people vaccinated against Covid-19, scientists in Africa have found. southern.

Scientists from several institutions in the country were examining the BA.4 and BA.5 sublines of the omicron, added last month by the WHO (World Health Organization) to the monitoring list. They collected blood samples from 39 participants previously infected with the omicron as soon as the variant first appeared late last year. Fifteen of them were vaccinated — eight with the Pfizer vaccine; seven with Janssen’s—while the other 24 weren’t.

“The vaccinated group showed an ability to neutralize about 5 times greater… and will be more protected”, pointed out the study, whose preview was released this weekend.

In samples from unvaccinated persons, there was an almost eight-fold decrease in antibody production when exposed to the BA.4 and BA.5 substrains, compared to the original BA.1 lineage of the omicron. The blood of vaccinated people showed this decrease by up to three times.

South Africa may be entering a fifth wave of covid sooner than expected, officials and scientists said Friday, blaming a sustained rise in infections that appears to be driven by the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of the omicron. . Only about 30% of South Africa’s population (60 million people) is fully vaccinated. “Based on escape neutralization, BA.4 and BA.5 have the potential to result in a new wave of infection,” the study said.