New Omicron Substrains May Avoid Immunity From Past Infections, Study Says | Science and Health

Two new strains of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus can evade antibodies from previous infections enough to trigger a new wave, but are much less able to develop in the blood of people vaccinated against Covid-19, scientists in South Africa have found.

Scientists from several institutions in the country were examining the BA.4 and BA.5 sublines of Ômicron, added last month by the World Health Organization to the monitoring list.

Share by WhatsApp

Share via Telegram

They collected blood samples from 39 participants previously infected with Ômicron as soon as the variant first appeared late last year.

Fifteen of them were vaccinated — eight with the Pfizer vaccine; seven with Janssen’s– while the other 24 weren’t. “The vaccinated group showed a neutralization capacity about 5 times greater, and will be more protected”, pointed out the study, whose preview was released this weekend.

Research indicates that omicron subvariant can be aggressive

In samples from unvaccinated persons, there was an almost eight-fold decrease in antibody production when exposed to the BA.4 and BA.5 sublines, compared to the original BA.1 strain of Ômicron.

The blood of vaccinated people showed this decrease by up to three times.

South Africa may be entering a fifth wave of Covid sooner than expected, officials and scientists said Friday, blaming a sustained rise in infections that appears to be driven by Omicron’s BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants. .

Only about 30% of South Africa’s population (60 million people) is fully vaccinated.

“Based on escape neutralization, BA.4 and BA.5 have the potential to result in a new wave of infection,” the study said.