New phase of the flu campaign starts this Monday in Porto Alegre

The new phase of the national flu (influenza) vaccination campaign starts this Monday, and runs until June 3 throughout Brazil. In Porto Alegre, immunization will take place in 124 health units, from Monday to Friday, according to the opening hours for each location.

At this stage, immunization will be aimed at pregnant women and mothers (who gave birth up to 45 days ago), indigenous peoples, teachers and other education workers in basic and higher education, people with permanent disabilities, people with non-communicable chronic diseases and others. special clinical conditions (regardless of age), truck drivers, urban and long-distance public transport workers, port workers, professionals from the Armed Forces, employees of the prison system, population deprived of liberty and young people in socio-educational measures.

Vaccination will also continue to be available for the other groups already covered: elderly people over 60 years old, health professionals and children from six months to five years old. To receive the immunization, seniors must present a document proving their age. In the case of workers in the aforementioned categories, a paycheck or other document that demonstrates the employment relationship must be presented. Pregnant women and puerperal women must present the maternity card. Children must have the booklet taken to the health center. Health conditions can be proven with a medical certificate, report or prescription of a prescription for continuous use medication.

According to the report from the Ministry of Health, there is no need to wait for an interval between the flu vaccine and any other. The only exception to this rule is children 5 to 11 years of age. In this specific case, you should wait 15 days between doses that protect against coronavirus and influenza.

In the 2021 campaign, 774,630 doses were administered in Porto Alegre, according to data from LocalizaSUS, a tool of the Ministry of Health. The number of doses is equivalent to 106.3% of the public estimated by the Ministry of Health for immunization, which was 728,909 people.





According to a survey by the Ministry of Health, the estimated public for immunization in Porto Alegre in 2022 is 711,533 people. The goal is to vaccinate 90% of each priority group. Influenza vaccination at the Model Health Unit is carried out at Nossa Senhora do Líbano Church, in front of the service, from 9 am.