Russia hints it may confiscate assets from countries deemed hostile – News

Russian officials hinted on Sunday that the assets of some countries deemed hostile could be seized, in response to the US government’s proposal to liquidate the confiscated assets of Russian oligarchs and transfer the amounts to Ukraine.

“It’s only fair, when it’s a company located on Russian territory, with owners coming from hostile countries where such decisions are made, to respond with similar measures: confiscate the assets,” Speaker of the Lower House of Parliament Viasheslav Volodin said on Telegram.

“And the proceeds from the sale will be destined to the development of our country,” he added.

Volodin accused “a number of hostile countries — Lithuania, Latvia, Poland and even the United States” — of not respecting international law and “simply engaging in theft.”





“Russian businessmen are currently buying foreign companies operating in Russia, buying the shares of partners who want to leave our market,” Volodin said, before urging “hostile countries to act civilly and respect international law.”

Volodin’s remarks came after US President Joe Biden announced a proposal to increase economic pressure on Russia, with confiscation procedures that would allow him to “sell” the seized assets of the oligarchs to “remediate the damage done by Russia.” and help build Ukraine”.

“[Essa proposta] sets a dangerous precedent, one that should have an impact even in the United States. This decision will not affect our country’s economy. Yachts, mansions and other assets confiscated from wealthy citizens [russos] contribute nothing to the development of Russia,” Volodin said.



