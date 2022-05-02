Russia points to ‘sabotage’ in bridge that collapsed in region bordering Ukraine

Russian governor said case was investigated and that railway experts would repair the crossing

Reproduction/Twitter/Militarylandnet



THE Russia denounced this Sunday, 1, an “act of sabotage” on a railway bridge that partially collapsed in the region of Kurska Russian city that borders Ukraine, and opened a criminal case, according to Governor Roman Starvoit. In his Telegram account, the official said that, “unfortunately, it was confirmed that there was sabotage”, but did not give details about those responsible. “Authorities and experts from the Security Forces and Corporations will investigate,” he wrote. Also according to the governor, the team of investigators is currently working on the bridge, while railway specialists are ready to repair the crossing. This railway line is used by freight trains. No one was injured in the incident. In the Kursk region, the yellow (high) level of terrorist danger has been in effect since April 11.

*With information from EFE.