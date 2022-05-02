Russian gas supply to the European bloc fell by almost 27% from January to April – News

Russian gas supplies to European Union countries and Turkey fell considerably between January and April this year, compared to the same period in 2021, while deliveries to China rose sharply, announced the company Gazprom.

“Exports to countries within the CIS (European Union and Turkey) were 50,100 cubic meters, 26.9% less than in the same period in 2021,” says a statement from the state-controlled group, without providing an explanation.

Gazprom adds that it will continue to supply gas “in full compliance with the contractual obligations”.

Exports to China soared, up 60% year-on-year through the Power of Siberia pipeline.

In Europe, energy prices rose sharply and the bloc’s countries have not yet decided to impose an embargo on Russian oil and gas.





In 2021, Gazprom posted record net income equivalent to €28 billion at current exchange rates, thanks to a strong increase in hydrocarbon demand.

At the same time, Germany, one of the European countries that were most dependent on Russian energy supplies before the war in Ukraine, announced on Sunday that it had managed to reduce this shortage, especially in relation to coal and oil.

The largest European economy’s dependence on Russian oil imports has fallen in recent weeks to 12%, down from 35% before the conflict, and coal purchases have fallen to 8%, down from 50% previously, says a statement released by the Ministry of Economy.

In contrast, dependence on Russian gas remains significant, although it has been reduced to 35%, down from 55% before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine which began on February 24.

“In recent weeks, we have made great efforts with all the actors involved to reduce our imports of fossil energy from Russia and to diversify our stocks”, celebrated the Minister of Economy and Climate, Robert Habeck.





Germany announced a few weeks ago that it wants to completely give up Russian oil and coal by the end of the year.

Regarding gas, Germany has warned that it will be difficult to stop consuming Russian gas before 2024, although the country has increased imports of the product from Norway and the Netherlands, in addition to liquefied gas from other countries.