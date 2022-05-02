See what happens when you start eating too much candy

Have you heard that sugar works as an energy food? However, unexpectedly, when eating too much sweets, we tend to be more tired and without much energy. There are people who tend to get much more tired in the face of candy consumption than others.

Understand today why eating too much candy can make the human body tired. In fact, excess sugary foods can generate a number of other unwanted effects on the human body.

Eating too much candy makes me tired. Why?

First, remember that any food in excess will be harmful to your health. Eating too much sweets, therefore, is not an attitude recommended by any expert. The food is high in sugar, that is, it has a large amount of carbohydrates.

Carbohydrates are good sources of energy and are necessary for maintaining health. Our cells use glucose (sugar) as the main fuel for generating ATP. However, there are several other energy sources for cells to remain metabolically active.

By eating a lot of sugar at once, the body releases a lot of insulin into the bloodstream. In the same way that the body gains energy, it quickly loses all that charge. Insulin is the substance that takes sugar directly into cells.

Risk factors related to eating too much sweets

If you are in the habit of eating too much sweets, know that, more than tiredness, sugar causes other problems. Check out the main ones here:

1 – Increases obesity rates – you can gain weight quickly;

2 – With obesity, the risk of developing diabetes increasesjoint problems, hormonal dysfunctions and heart disease;

3 – Causes insulin resistance – Body cells can become more resistant to the action of insulin, as they are always in contact with it. This condition favors the onset of prediabetes and type 2 diabetes.

4 – Increase the pressure – Research done by the University of Colorado revealed that eating too much sweets increases blood pressure.