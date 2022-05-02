‘Serious and unacceptable’, says Health Secretary about young woman’s death after waiting 4 hours for care | Holy Spirit

Who was the young man who waited 4 hours for medical attention and died

“Due to a serious and unacceptable failure, the intensive care professionals, registered with the Board of Medicine, with a specialty to care for Kevin’s staff, refused to admit him to the emergency room in the place that was guaranteed to the teenager. government is deeply dismayed,” Nésio said in an interview.

The doctors were removed from work on Saturday. In a note released on Saturday night, Himaba had already declared that it considers the conduct of the professionals “blatant medical negligence”. The names of the doctors were not released.

According to the institution, there was structure and capable professionals to attend to the boy and, therefore, the failure would have occurred in the handling of the case by the on-duty nurses.

Kevinn started feeling sick at home last Monday (25). On Wednesday (27), he was admitted to an emergency room in Cachoeiro de Itapemirim, the city where he lived with his mother. As his condition worsened, he had to be transferred to an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and was sent to Himaba, in Vila Velha, where a spot had been reserved for him.

However, the teenager died after spending four hours waiting inside an ambulance to be admitted to the hospital. According to Nésio Fernandes, he had a renal condition and respiratory complications.

The secretary stated that during the entire time he was in the ambulance, Kevin suffered a cardiac arrest and eventually died..

Also according to Nésio, the shift was not disturbed in the early hours of last Saturday, with only one patient admission between 0:00 and 4:30. The secretary pointed out that, when triggered, the direction of the Himaba interfered in Kevin’s case. However, by this time, the teenager had already spent about three hours waiting.

“The management, when called a little after 3 am, intervened directly. The care manager, who was at home, went to the hospital and in less than 30 minutes the place was guaranteed. In fact, there is a complex moment where responsibility is of the assistant doctors at the door of the Emergency Room. The omission, the negligence of these professionals unfortunately had a catastrophic and unacceptable evolution, which will be duly investigated and held accountable”, he highlighted.

the case is investigated by the Civil Police after bulletins were registered by Himaba and Kevin’s family.

Until this Monday, the two doctors had not been heard by the police authority. According to Nésio, there is information that both would be psychologically shaken.

The Himaba also reported that will make a representation with the Regional Council of Medicine of Espírito Santo (CRM-ES) against the two doctors.

CRM-ES, in turn, said that will open inquiry to ascertain the responsibilities.

