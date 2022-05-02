Shanghai Has Setback in Battle Against Covid-19, Beijing Steps Up Mass Testing | World

The city of Shanghai suffered a setback this Monday (2) in the arduous fight against Covid-19. Officials in the city, considered China’s commercial capital, reported 58 new cases outside areas under the strict lockdown that local authorities have implemented.
Already in Beijing, authorities are betting on mass testing to try to combat the wave of Covid-19 that has lasted for weeks in the country. On Sunday (1st), millions of people took the test.
The tough restrictions against the coronavirus in Shanghai have provoked a rare indignation from a good part of the 25 million residents. Many of them have been confined for more than a month, some locked inside fenced housing complexes and many struggling with daily necessities.
Workers wearing clothes to protect themselves from Covid-19 in Shanghai on April 30, 2022 — Photo: Aly Song/Reuters
While Shanghai officials said the situation was improving, images on social media unnerved the public at a time when the city’s hospitals and morgues are overwhelmed.
On Monday, authorities said they were investigating five employees after videos showed a local nursing home transferring an elderly person in a body bag to a morgue. Later, the person was found still alive.
Officials did not comment on the new cases at a press conference, but some people spoke out online.
“They announced that they eliminated cases at the community level too early,” commented one person on the Weibo platform.
The coronavirus first emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019, and for two years, authorities managed to keep outbreaks under control with lockdowns and travel bans.
But the fast-spreading Omicron variant has been testing China’s “zero tolerance” Covid-19 policy this year, something important for President Xi Jinping, who is expected to secure a third term this year.
Beijing, with dozens of daily infections in an outbreak in its second week, has not gone into lockdown, relying, at least for now, on mass testing to locate and isolate infections.