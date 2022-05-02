Sixth person rescued alive from collapsed building in China – News

A woman was rescued alive this Sunday (1st) from the rubble of a building in the city of Changsha, central China, bringing to six the number of people rescued in the tragedy, which occurred on Friday (29), the local press reported.

After 50 hours of work, rescue teams found a woman, who was pulled out of the rubble and transported on a stretcher.

An earlier report, released by the city’s mayor, Zheng Jianxin, cited five people rescued, 18 trapped in the rubble and 39 missing.

So far the authorities have not announced any deaths, but reported the arrest of nine people for the collapse.


Changsha Police said on social media that the building’s owner and three people who worked on the design and construction of the building had been detained, suspected of being “responsible for the accident”.

Another five people were detained, all employees of a private building inspection company. They “filed a fake security report after a security audit”, says a statement posted on Chinese social network Weibo.

The complex, which included a hotel, cinema and apartments, collapsed on Friday afternoon.

