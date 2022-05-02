Square Enix sells Crystal Dynamics and more studios to Embracer

the swedish group embrace announced on Monday (2) the acquisition of three studios that were part of the giant Square Enix. From now on, Crystal Dynamics, Eidos-Montreal and Square Enix Montreal move to a new home.

This also means that a catalog of more than 50 franchises will be transferred, including successful series and with several recent titles – including names like tomb Raider, Deus Ex, Thief and Legacy of Kain. The approximately 1,100 employees at the three studios, who work in eight different countries, will also make the company transition.

According to Embracer, the studios must “achieve excellence within the operating model and as a property” of the group, receiving new commercial goals, but also having funding for projects in progress – such as the already confirmed new game in the Tomb Raider series at Unreal. Engine 5, quoted in the official press release, and the resumption of Deus Ex, as indicated at the most recent investor conference.

Deus Ex: Human Revolution.Source: Square Enix

all in all, the negotiation involved US$ 300 million, but it still needs to be confirmed by industry regulators. The expectation is that it will be completed until September 2022 and further details on the transferred properties are expected to be announced soon.

Changes

If you don’t know the Embracer Group, don’t worry: the group actually exists in a discreet way to be a studio umbrella. He was previously the developer THQ Nordic, which expanded to embrace more companies. In recent years, the Saber Interactive brands (from World War Z and the new franchise game evil dead) and Gearbox (from the Borderlands and Brothers in Arms series, among other sagas).

Square Enix has made a number of structural and strategic changes in recent months. Already hinting at the separation of styles, one executive claimed that “Japanese games shouldn’t imitate westerns.” In addition, the brand seems focused on the 35 years of the Final Fantasy series and started ventures in the blockchain and NFTs sector – which displeased a large part of the public, but did not bring financial losses to the company.