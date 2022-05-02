Teresina immunizes teachers and new groups against the flu next week

Photo: Green City Archive

Starting next Wednesday (04), the vaccination campaign against influenza (flu) begins a new stage that includes other groups in addition to the elderly and health workers. Teachers and people with comorbidities will be immunized at drive-thru posts, and children and other target audiences will be received at UBS, according to the calendar released by the Municipal Health Foundation (FMS).

The scheme set up by FMS for next week also includes posts for vaccination against covid-19, with audiences and stages divided between nine locations, which work from 9 am to 5 pm. Of these, four – CEU Norte and the Zoobotanical, Parque Piauí and Itararé terminals – will be receiving the groups that were already covered by the campaign (elderly and health professionals), who receive both the fourth dose of covid and the flu vaccine, in addition to other people covered by the covid-19 vaccine who are 12 years of age or older.

Two locations – ADUFPI and UESPI Pirajá – will receive teachers working in Teresina. “It is important to emphasize that, unlike the covid campaign that included education workers in general, flu vaccination only includes teachers”, emphasizes the vaccination coordinator in Teresina Emanuelle Dias.

Another three points – Terminal Bela Vista, Terminal Livramento, Terminal Buenos Aires – will be in charge of vaccinating people with comorbidities, with those aged 50 and over on May 4 and 5 and those aged 40 and over on May 6 and 7. May.

In addition to the drive thru, FMS also maintains vaccination posts in all Basic Health Units (UBS) in the municipality. These places will be responsible for receiving other smaller audiences of the campaign, such as pregnant women, postpartum women, people with chronic non-communicable diseases and other special clinical conditions, people with permanent disabilities and truck drivers.

In addition to these groups, the vaccination of children aged between six months and under 5 years will continue in these places, who will receive the measles vaccine in addition to the flu vaccine.

To avoid agglomerations and organize the flow of people, these groups were divided into the four weeks of the month of May, with children aged six months to less than two years old, pregnant women, postpartum women and truck drivers being received in the first week; in the second week it will be the turn of 2-year-old children, people with non-communicable chronic diseases and other special clinical conditions and truck drivers; in the third week, children aged 3 years, people with permanent disabilities and truck drivers; and in the fourth week, 4-year-olds and truck drivers

To receive the vaccine, it is necessary to present an identification document with photo, CPF or SUS card and the vaccine card.

Teachers must also present a current paycheck or document proving their work activity (last 3 months), issued by the institution where the worker works, in the municipality of Teresina.

People with comorbidities must present a report or statement that proves the comorbidity, with the signature and stamp of the health professional.

Truck drivers, on the other hand, must carry a document that proves the effective exercise of the function of professional driver of road freight transport (truck driver).

